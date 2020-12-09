Does Bennett Come Back? 'The Bachelorette' Latest Episode Shocks Fans

The Bachelorette season 16 is in full swing and every week we are getting closer to the finale. One of the most contentious rivalries this season was seen between Bennett and Noah, who were both competing for getting not only Tayshia’s attention but also scoring as many dates with her as possible, so they could increase their chances of getting together with her at the end of the season.

However, in the December 8 episode of the show, many fans were surprised when Tayshia decided to send Bennett home when she had a choice between Bennett and Noah. However, the Bennett and Noah saga did not end there. Find out, “Does Bennett come back?”

What happened to the Tuesday night episode?

Tuesday night's episode of The Bachelorette began with a two-on-one date with Bennett and Noah. Bennett had gifted Noah a book on "emotional intelligence”. To someone who has not watched the show, this might seem like a sweet gesture, but all the fans know that this was a part of Bennett and Noah’s ongoing beef, where Bennett kept stating that Noah lacked emotional intelligence.

Tayshia decided to give the rose to Noah, despite Bennett's claims the 25-year-old COVID nurse wasn't mature enough for The Bachelorette. The episode continued on with some emotional storylines, as Tayshia meets Ben Smith for a private dinner and Ben open’s up about his battle with bulimia and his failed suicide attempts.

However, towards the end of the episode, Tayshia ran into Bennett again. She finally decided to save Noah and sent Bennett home. As Tayshia walked Bennett out, the suitor seemed to be in utter shock from the outcome of the one on one date.

However, Bennett did return on the show, once more towards the end of the episode, and Tayshia was taken aback upon seeing him. Bennett then goes on to apologise to Tayshia. Bennett said, ‘ I am so sorry for making you think I questioned your integrity, your decision-making ability.’

‘Our goodbye was so bizarre, so surreal, I couldn't even fathom what just happened,' Bennett said. 'I was thinking of all these things that I hadn't been able to share with you. You know sometimes you don't realize things until they're gone. And I realized at that moment that I love you.’

At this Tayshia admitted that she had not been planning on saying goodbye to Bennett that night. The Harvard graduate then took Tayshia’s hand and said, “I'm dead serious about you. I haven't had emotions like this ever over a girl.’ The episode ended on a cliffhanger, as Tayshia was in utter shock and could not respond to Bennett.

Who is Bennett from The Bachelorette?

According to ABC's official website, Bennett is a New York resident and graduated from Harvard. He is currently working as a financial planner in New York City. His ABC profile states that the 36-year-old enjoys morning yoga classes, walking the High Line in his Belgian loafers and indulging in delicious meals in the Big Apple’s best restaurants. He stated that since his high school girlfriend, he never had to work hard to get a girlfriend, as women were always drawn to him.

Bennett Jordan's net worth

A report in Celebrity net worth portal states that Bennett Jordan is worth $9.6 million. Most of his wealth comes from working in the finance sector. The television star's popularity on Instagram seems to be growing ever since he appeared on The Bachelorette. He currently has over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

