Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Confirms Lakers Star Slid Into Her DMs, Rules Out LeBron And AD

The Bachelorette star Tayshia Adams has revealed that a Los Angeles Lakers star slid into her Instagram DMs recently. However, the reality TV star confirmed that it was neither LeBron James nor Anthony Davis and kept the name of the player a secret. Tayshia also confirmed that she had a conversation with the Lakers star online despite having previously spoken to Kyle Kuzma.

Tayshia Adams Instagram: Bachelorette admits Lakers player slid into her DMs

Tayshia made a recent appearance on the Bachelor Happy Hour x Click Bait crossover podcast and confirmed that she had a Lakers player slide into her DMs recently. Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay was then curious to know about the player that had messaged Tayshia and asked, "Was it Kuz (Kyle Kuzma)?"

A rather awkward Tayshia then responded, "Maybe, maybe not". The 30-year-old then clarified that she had, in fact, spoken to Kuzma previously. Rachel stated that Kuzma often liked to pop into the Bachelorette girls' DMs. Reports claim that Kuzma is currently in a relationship with Winnie Harlow, who had reconciled with the 25-year-old when she was allowed in the NBA bubble.

Tayshia was then asked whether it was four-time NBA champion, LeBron James but ruled out the 35-year-old. "No, but I wish it was LeBron," she said. Tayshia also ruled out Anthony Davis and began laughing when Rachel took the name of the 27-year-old power forward, "Was it Anthony Davis? You better sort that unibrow out if it was him."

"No, it wasn't Anthony too. I almost died of laughter right now. My brother would kill me too" Tayisha responded. She continued, "It wasn't anyone exciting. Believe me, I wish it was. It was just that a Laker slid into my DMs for the first time. I won't be revealing his name though."

Although Tayisha Adams kept the identity of the Lakers player who slid into her DMs a secret, fans can continue watching the American on her quest for love on The Bachelorette after she was given the lead role in this year's edition. Adams replaced Clare Crawley, who got engaged to contestant Dale Moss just four episodes into the series.

Image Credits - Tayshia Adams, Lakers Instagram