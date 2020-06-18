Who Is Anna Maria Sieklucka's Boyfriend? Find Out Who The 365 DNI Actor Is Dating

Polish actor Anna Maria Sieklucka rose to global fame with the erotic-drama 365 DNI. Audiences were thrilled to see Anna Maria and Michele Morrone’s onscreen chemistry and had begun speculating if the co-stars are dating each other. However, this turned out to be mere speculation, as the actors are just good friends. The movie landed on Netflix on June 7, 2020, and since then fans across the world have become curious to know, ‘Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka’s boyfriend?’

ALSO READ | Michele Morrone looks strikingly handsome in these monochrome pictures; See here

Who is Anna Maria Sieklucka’s boyfriend?

Speculations about Anna Maria’s boyfriend arose when she posted a picture of herself with a man who was unidentified at the time, on April 6, 2020. The 28-year-old Polish actor later confirmed in an interview, that she is dating Lukasz Witt Michalowski, who is a Polish theatre actor and director. Lukasz Witt Michalowski was born in 1974, in Lublin, Poland. The 365 DNI actor revealed in an interview given in early 2020, that she has been with Michalowski, for over a year now, but the couple has known each other for a longer than that. In fact, both Anna Maria Sieklucka and Lukasz Witt Michalowski were born in the same city of Lublin and graduated from the WrocÅ‚aw Branch of the State Theatre School in Krakow, Poland.

ALSO READ | Michele Morrone's photos on Instagram that remind one of 365 DNI's Don Massimo

Lukasz Witt Michalowski

The 45-year-old polish Theatre actor Lukasz Witt Michalowski is seventeen years senior to Anna Maria. He is a well-known figure in the Polish theatre industry. After graduating from Wroclaw, Anna Maria Sieklucka’s boyfriend went to study theatre in Frankfurt, Germany. Michalowski is active on his Facebook page, where he posts pictures from his plays and onstage appearances.

ALSO READ | Who is Michele Morrone's ex-wife? Find more about the '365 DNI' actor's former spouse

According to a news source, in 2009 Lukasz Witt Michalowski was awarded the Golden Badge by the Minister of Justice in Poland, for the services he provided for a theatre project Under the Cell. Lukasz Witt Michalowski has acted in plays like Desert, Stones in pockets and etc. He has also directed plays like Death Happy, The Battle of Nangar Khel and Aporia 43, which became wildly popular in Poland.

Image Courtesy : Lukasz Witt Michalowski (Facebook)

Image Courtesy : Lukasz Witt Michalowski (Facebook)

365 DNI: About the film

365 DNI is a wildly popular Polish erotic film, based on a novel written by Blanka LipiÅ„ska. The film’s story follows a young Warsaw woman named Laura Biel, who is stuck in a loveless relationship. In a strange turn of events, Laura gets kidnapped by Italian mafia boss named Massimo Torricelli. Massimo gives her 365 days to live and fall in love with him.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.