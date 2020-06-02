Is There Going To Be A Season 6 Of 'Fuller House' On Netflix? Details Inside

Fuller House is a popular American sitcom and a Netflix original series. Fuller House is a sequel to the 1987–1995 popular television series Full House which was much loved by the fans. Fuller House is created by Jeff Franklin who is also credited for writing & producing for shows sitcoms such as Laverne & Shirley and Bosom Buddies.

The Netflix series Fuller House revolves around the life of D.J.Tanner-Fuller, a veterinarian and widowed mother of three sons. Tanner lives in her childhood home in San Francisco, California. Tanners' sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy along with their teenage daughters live together with Tanners’ family.

Most of the cast from the original series Full House has taken over their roles on Fuller House on Netflix. While others have made guest appearances. Fuller House has successfully launched till Fuller House season 5 on Netflix.

Is Fuller House season 5 streaming on Netflix?

The first half of Fuller House season 5 came out on December 6, 2019. And the second half has started streaming on Netflix since June 2, 2020. Fuller House season 5 has returned on Netflix after 6 months.

Is there going to be a season 6 of Fuller House?

Fuller House has completed five seasons and seventy-five episodes of Netflix. However, the streaming service has cancelled Fuller House season 6. Hence, Fuller House season 5 has wrapped the long-running show.

Why did Fuller House end?

Netflix is notoriously private about streaming numbers and analytics of its shows. But it has been revealed by an entertainment portal that the reason for the show's cancellation seems to be poor viewership. It appears that the audience and the network didn't want it, because Netflix has pulled the plug on Fuller House.

A popular American business news website has reported that Fuller House faced a 52% drop in viewership on Netflix between Seasons 1 and 2. According to reports of a data analysis company, it was also revealed that when the numbers fell further by another 10% between Fuller House season 3 and 4, the show was almost cancelled.

However, a decision was made to give the Fuller house season 5 to allow its writers to craft a satisfying ending for the characters. The Fuller House cast has expressed to a media outlet that they would have been on board for many more seasons. Fans on social media are bidding farewell after watching Fuller House season 5.

It’s a good thing I’m the only person in the office so I can spend the afternoon watching and balling my eyes out, miss it all so much already 😭😭 #fullerhouse #savefullerhouse pic.twitter.com/XXKrNrOMpD — Dana Elliott (@danajustine101) June 2, 2020

#FullerHouse I Will miss them all

I have Loved watching every episode sad to see it end.

The final episode was perfect 💜💚💖💛💖💚💜💛💜💚💖💛🌈🌈🌈🌈 pic.twitter.com/R20xKkFQvG — suzanne iezzi (@suz_iezzi) June 2, 2020

