Does Nora Die In The Wilds? Here's What Happens At The End Of Season 1

The Wilds is an American drama series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Producer Sarah Streicher the show is about a group of young girls whose plane crashes, leaving them stranded on a deserted island. The show’s thrilling trailer has left a lasting impression on the fans, as they watch the group of girls left unmoored on an island, left to fend for themselves and trying to find a way out. The show was released on December 11 and is receiving many accolades from fans. Read on to find out, “Does Nora die in The Wilds?”

Warning: The Wilds Spoilers ahead

Does Nora die in The Wilds?

The Amazon Prime series starts with Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) getting interviewed by Dr Faber (David Sullivan) and Agent Young (Troy Winbush). She has been rescued from the deserted island. However, it is still unclear whether the girls were actually rescued, or are they still under observation. However, Episode 1 gradually introduces the main characters of the show, and also shows the plane crash, that lands them right in the middle of peril.

The second episode features some scenes, that got the fans a little worried about Nora (Helena Howard) fate. Episode 2, of The Wilds, also shows Rachel (Reign Edwards), Nora's twin, in the interrogation seat. Sitting across from Dr Faber and Agent Young, a battered-looking Rachel interrogates the two men if her parents "know about Nora.”

Faber and Young tell Rachel that her parents know "the broad strokes," but they don't go into details. In fact, the two men begin asking Rachel questions about what went down with Nora. Upon this Rachel says, she didn't want to talk about "what happened to her." The use of past tense, as well as the way Rachel talks about her sister being wiser than her, doesn't seem like promising a lot of foreshadowing of character’s fate.

What happened to Nora?

A chaotic episode 2 of The Wilds ends with Rachel telling the men she had her sister all wrong. Rachel says, “Nora was always up ahead, standing in front of me somehow. And there I was thinking that she was just casting some kind of shadow that I had to get out from under. It was protection. She was throwing herself in front of the world for me.”

In the final moments of episode 10 of the show, fans see Rachel floating in the water, only to be pulled under by a shark. Nora then races into the ocean to help her sister. While fans know that Rachel survives the shark attack, the first season ends at a cliffhanger with fans still under the dark about whether Nora ever makes it out of the water.

