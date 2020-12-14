'The Wilds' Season 2 Release Date: Details About The Second Season Of Latest Drama

During the last few months, Amazon Prime Video has been one of the OTT platforms streaming hit shows and movies to its global subscribers. They had recently released their drama series The Wilds on the platform. The Wilds season 1 review has been mostly positive and the audience has also received the first season very well.

Ever since the release of The Wilds season 1, a lot of people have been wondering about The Wilds season 2 and have been curious to know The Wilds season 2 release date just days after the release of its first season. Here is a look at the future of the series and if The Wilds series has been renewed or not.

Also Read | Lord Of The Flies Brought To The Screen In A Women-centric Version, The Wilds; Read

Also Read | What Time Does 'The Wilds' Release On Amazon Prime Video? See Details Here

The Wilds season 2 release date

For all the people who are eagerly waiting for The Wilds season 2, this might be heartbreaking news. At the time of writing this article, there had been no official announcement regarding The Wilds season 2. This means that the viewers might be in for a long wait to get to know about The Wilds season 2 release date.

According to a report by express.co.uk, Amazon Prime Video has neither confirmed and nor denied the possibility of The Wilds season 2. Therefore the future of the show is unclear. However, as the show has released just a few days ago, one might expect to get an official update about The Wilds season 2 in the future.

Streaming services like Amazon Prime Video take the viewing figures and the audience reaction into account before renewing a show. Sometimes it can also take months for the official announcement to come. This means that the fans of the show will have to wait to know about the future of this drama series. Given the cliffhanger ending of The Wilds season 1, it is highly likely that the show can be renewed for a second season.

Also Read | What Time Does 'I'm Your Woman' Release On Amazon Prime? Know Details

Also Read | IMDb's Top 10 TV Shows Of 2020 Out! Netflix Dominates While Amazon Prime Video Tops Chart

The Wilds season 1

The Wilds is a coming of age drama thriller on Amazon Prime Video. The Wilds cast boasts of several talented young actors like Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause among others in pivotal roles. The official description about The Wilds on Amazon Prime Video reads as, “A group of teen girls from different backgrounds must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling Drama - these girls did not end up on this island by accident.” Here is a look at The Wilds trailer.

Image Credits: The Wilds Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.