Where Is 'The Wilds' Filmed? List Of Locations Where The 2020 Mystery Series Was Filmed

The Wilds is a new web-series which released on Amazon Prime on December 11, 2020. The show has 10 episodes and falls under the drama, mystery and adventure genre. The story revolves around a group of teenage girls who end up on a stranded island after surviving a plane crash. The girls then try to survive on this island but what they don't know is that they are actually a part of a social experiment. If you've watched the show and are wondering about The Wilds filming location, here is a location breakdown of this 2020 web series.

Where is 'The Wilds' filmed?

According to IMDb, the film was shot on various locations across Auckland in New Zealand. According to The Sun, some part of the series was filmed at South Pacific Pictures on sound stages. The show is mostly set on a beach but no particular name is releveled. In the show, just the fact that the girls hail from an American town and are on their way to Hawaii is revealed. After their crash, they are found on a beach.

Auckland, New Zealand locations

Auckland is the most populated city in New Zealand, it is also the land of black sand beaches and the West Wave pool. According to IMDb trivia, some of the shoots of the Wilds took place at the same venue where the 1990 Commonwealth Games took place. The West Wave Pool is in Henderson. Jason Statham also participated in the 1990 Commonwealth as a diver and was a part of the event at The West Wave Pool.

The show also features black sand beaches on the west coast of the North Island. the beaches include Muriwai Beach, Piha Beach and Karioitahi Beach. According to IMDb the town of Swanson was also included in the filming of the Wilds. Apart from The Wilds, Treasure Island Kids: The Monster of Treasure Islands was also shot in Auckland. The 2006 film was directed by Michael Hurst.

The show is created by Sarah Streicher. The cast includes Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Mia Healey, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Rachel Griffiths and Joe Witkowski in the prominent roles. The story has more female actors as compared to male actors.

IMAGE CREDITS: @thewildsonprime IG

