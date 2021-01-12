The Bachelor Spoilers: Learn More About Bri From Matt James' Season Of The Bachelor

Bri first appeared on The Bachelor premiere in a green silk dress. From the get-go, she had managed to swoon Matt, who was instantly attracted to Bri. In episode 2 of The Bachelor season 25, which aired on Jan 11, fans saw that Bri became the first lady this season, to get a one on one date with Matt James. The date was nothing short of an adventure. Matt and Bri had the ball of their lives riding ATVs through the woods, and soaking in the wood-fired hot tub and also enjoying a private fireworks display. Despite the huge amount of screen time that Bri got in episode 2, many fans were more curious about the suitor. Learn more about Bri Springs.

Who is Bri Springs?

As the one on one date between Bri and Matt progressed, the 24-year-old communication manager, from California opened up about her past, how she was raised by a single mother. She also revealed how her mother had recently started a new life with her fiancé. Matt, too, opened up about his tough relationship with his father. All in all, the date made Bri a front runner in the game.

Source: Still from The Bachelor (ABC)

Who is Bri Springs' mom?

Bri on The Bachelor often shares pictures with her mother on her Instagram handle. Her mother Lala’s Instagram handle is currently private. But her bio reads, Feminists raising Feminists. In her ABC bio, Bri has revealed that she was raised by her mother and grandmother who made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting shot at having a successful life. Bri also states that she always outworked everyone around her because she learned early on that everything in life was earned not promised.

Moreover, Chris Harrison is also a huge fan of Bri. In the meet the new contestants live stream he did before the season began, Harrison said, “Everybody will really, I think, fall for Bri”. He then went on to claim that Bri is, “Beauty, brains, unbelievably sincere.” Chris also said that Bri is a “straight-shooter, will always tell it like it is” and “wears her heart on her sleeve”. He also said that she has a legit career and had almost missed the chance of being on the show because of her job.

Bri Springs' Ethnicity

Bri’s ethnicity is not yet clear, but this much is clear that she is half African as her father is African-American. Her mother’s ethnicity is not yet clear. However, fans can expect Bri to reveal more about her self over the upcoming episodes of the show.

