The Bachelor's Tyler Cameron Takes Matt James For A Bikini Wax

The Bachelor fame Tyler Cameron recently uploaded a video where he captured the journey of getting Brazilian bikini wax with Matt James. The video is titled "Getting a BRAZILIAN BIKINI WAX with Bachelor MATT JAMES" and is 10 minutes long. In the description of the video, Tyler added, "We got waxed and we got wrecked." Check out the video:

Tyler Cameron Brazilian Bikini Wax

In the video, Tyler takes Matt to the waxing parlour and while they were accompanied by their friends, they decided to draw the numbers to decide who is going in first. Tyler and Matt went first and they asked for extra gel before the waxing to experience less pain. Tyler wanted Matt to appreciate the girls and hence he took him to the parlour. He is heard saying in the video that, "Matt can have a real appreciation for these girls when they come out of the limo".

While the first round of strips was pulled off, Tyler's face turned bright red and he screamed in pain. While it was Matt's turn, his mother called him and while he answered the phone, the wax technician pulled the strip and he screamed in pain. He told his, mother, that the will call her back.

The Bachelor

This American series focuses on bachelors finding a woman to date. They compete with each other and also check the compatibility with the women they go out with. The current season of the show will be Matt James' season. He spoke to Entertainment Tonight saying that he wouldn't be surprised if Tyler or former Bachelorette Hannah Brown enter the show.

According to People.com, the three were quarantined together before the show in Florida. While talking to ET, James told the publication that Tyler and Hannah have been the biggest supporter when he got to know that he will be the next bachelor. He also addressed that he bonded with Hannah during the quarantine. Hannah advised Matt to 'be himself' and that he shouldn't get carried away. Tyler and Matt are best friends and have been spending time together. They went out to have a spa day and ended up having the bikini wax. The Bachelor airs on ABC.

