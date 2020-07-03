'365 Days Film Glamorises Sex Trafficking & Kidnapping': Duffy Writes To Netflix CEO

Singer Anne Duffy recently penned an open letter to Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, requesting the streaming giant to remove the film 365 Days, as it eroticises ‘sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape’. In her letter, Duffy mentioned that movies of such sort, should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be commercialised in this manner. Adding to the same, Anne Duffy penned that her own experiences of being ‘kidnapped and drugged’ prompted her to author the letter.

Duffy wrote that victims of trafficking and kidnapping are unseen, and yet, Netflix describes the movie as ‘erotic drama’, which compels her to speak on their (survivors) behalf. In her letter, Duffy mentioned that she couldn’t imagine how Netflix could overlook the insensitivity and danger the film comes with. Speaking about her own experiences of being trafficked, Duffy revealed that she was lucky to come away with her life, however, many people have not been so lucky. Adding to the same, the singer mentioned that these tragedies have been eroticised and demeaned in the movie. In her letter, she also encouraged Netflix and everyone who has watched 365 Days to learn more about human trafficking. Concluding her statement, Duffy wrote: “Let us do better".

What happened with Duffy?

Earlier this year, Anne told fans on social media that she had chosen to be out of the limelight to recover from the traumatic incident she went through. Sharing the details of the horrifying experience she underwent, Duffy revealed that she was drugged at a restaurant, and was being taken to a foreign country. The singer confirmed that the perpetrator physically assaulted her. Duffy revealed that the incident stripped her of her human rights, to experience life with autonomy from fear.

All about 365 DNI

Starring Michele Morrone, Anna Maria Sieklucka, and Bronislaw Wroclawski in the leading roles, the story of 365 DNI revolves around the life of Massimo, who is a member of the Sicilian Mafia family and Laura, who is a sales director. The story goes forward as Sicily tries to save Laura's relationship. Helmed by Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, 365 DNI also stars Otar Saralidze, Magdalena Lamparska, and Grazyna Szapolowska in prominent roles.

