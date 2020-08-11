'Dum Biryani' Movie Cast Has Superstar Karthi And Premgi Amaren Playing A Remarkable Pair

Dum Biryani is a drama-filled comedy thriller, which released in the year 2013. The Hindi-dubbed version of the film is also famous amongst the pan India audience as it has a strong storyline and commendable performances. The plot of this film revolves around the life of a young man, which overturns due to his love for biryani. It has been directed by Venkat Prabhu who has also contributed to the story of the film. Have a look at the cast of Dum Biryani, which carried the well-written story.

Dum Biryani movie cast

1. Karthi

Karthi plays the lead role of Sugan in the film Dum Biryani. He is a south Indian superstar who has proved his place in the industry over the past few years. He is recognized for his role in films like Ayirathil Oruvan, Paruthiveeran, and Madras, amongst others.

2. Hansika Motwani

Hansika plays the female lead named Priyanka in Dum Biryani. She is a famous actor who has been a popular child artist at the beginning of her career. She is remembered for her role films like Mappillai, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, and Koi Mil Gaya, amongst others.

3. Premgi Amaren

Premgi Amaren plays the important role of Parusuram in this Tamil film. He is a famous South Indian actor who has worked in over 26 films over the years. He is known for his role in various films including Vennila Veedu and Masss.

4. Ramki

Ramki plays the important role of Vijay Ramakrishnan in this film. He has been a part of various critically acclaimed films in the south. The list include movies like RX 100, Aakhri Sangam, and Asuran, amongst others.

5. Nitin Sathya

Nitin Sathya can be seen playing the role of Hari in Dum Biryani. The actor has worked in a number of supporting roles and has also produced a few films like Jarugandi. He is remembered for his work in the film Mutthirai of 2009.

6. Madhumitha

Madhumitha can be seen playing the role of Sugan’s sister in the film Dum Biryani. She is a renowned south Indian actor whose work is much appreciated by the audience. She has worked in films like Manmadhudu and Yogi, amongst others.

7. Mandy Takhar

Mandy Takhar plays the role of Maya in the Tamil super hit. She has played a number of critically acclaimed characters in the South, over the years. She is remembered for her work in films like Ekam: Son of Soil and Mirza: The Untold Story, amongst others.

8. Nassar

Nassar plays the role of Varadharajan in the film Dum Biryani. He is a senior actor from the south who has also worked in Bollywood films like Rowdy Rathore. He is remembered for his work in films like Baahubali and Fair Game, amongst others.

9. V Jayaprakash

V Jayaprakash plays the police officer AC Sampath in the film Dum Biryani. He is a senior actor who has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. He is much loved by the audience and has left a lasting impact with his roles in films like Ustad Hotel, Mikhael, and Airaa, amongst others.

10. Sampath Raj

Sampath Raj plays the role of Riwaz Khan in the film Dum Biryani. He is an experienced actor who is mostly seen in supporting roles. He is famous for his work in films like Saroja and Pachondi.

