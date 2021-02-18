Dwayne Johnson Overwhelmed As His Show 'Young Rock' Receives Positive Response

Young Rock premiered its first episode on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. The show revolves around the life of Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock from his childhood through his professional wrestling career. The actor took to his Instagram account on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, to share how happy he is with all positive responses that the show has been receiving. He further added that he is glad to see all the reactions that fans are giving to his tribute to his father Rocky Johnson; find out what he has to say.

Dwayne Johnson expresses gratitude as people react to his tribute for his dad

Young Rock is a sitcom that focuses on the life and professional journey of former wrestler turned Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The Nahnatchka Khan created show premiered the first episode of its first season on NBC on Tuesday, February 16. The episode also features a tribute by The Rock to his late father Rocky Johnson, who was also a professional wrestler and passed away in January 2020 following a pulmonary embolism.

The tribute featured a picture of Dwayne and his father, from the former’s childhood days as the latter holds him in his arms. Alongside the picture, the text appeared that read, ‘Dedicated to the memory of Rocky “Soulman” Johnson. Thanks for the lessons and I will see you down the road…” followed by “I love you, Dad”.

The Rock took to his Instagram account and thanked people for showering the show with lots of love and appreciation, and for also loving the tribute he gave to his late father. He wrote, “Last night as millions of you and your families tuned in to watch our season premiere of YOUNG ROCK - I was overwhelmed with not only your positive responses but in particular, I was moved by all your loving responses to my tribute I wrote to my dad as our show went off the air. He was so excited for this show. I think he’d be proud. I know we all go thru it, so thank you guys for being so kind and loving. Thanks for the lessons and I’ll see ya down the road, Soulman. ILYD”.

The post has over a million views so far, with over 300k likes. Comments under the post are also full of love for the show and the entertainer, take a look here.

