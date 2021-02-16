Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Young Rock' Poster With His Unseen Original Picture

Dwayne Johnson will be chronicling his life story in Young Rock. The upcoming sitcom will depict the journey of the professional wrestler turned actor. Recently, Johnson took to Instagram to tease his fans with a new poster of Young Rock along with his unseen throwback picture.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; WATCH

Dwayne Johnson's unseen photo -

Ahead of the premiere, Dwayne took to Instagram and shared a poster in which one can see Uli Latukefu and the others all decked up in their characters. Uli Latukefu features in the Young Rock cast as 18-year-old Dwayne Johnson. In the original photo, The Rock is seen wearing the same clothes as Uli Latukefu’s character wore. Johnson captioned his post saying, “swipe left and BRING YOUR FANNY PACKS.” He further said that he was so excited for fans and their families to join them for the season premiere of Young Rock. He mentioned that Young Rock will premiere on NBC at 8 pm/7c. His post was flooded with numerous likes and comments in no time.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Gift And Coded Valentine's Day Message His Girls Sent Him

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram posts -

A week ago, he shared another poster on his handle that featured Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson along with the others. In his caption, he expressed his excitement by writing, “In ONE WEEK, our season premiere of YOUNG ROCK on @NBC!!!” He further penned that the family comedy series was the most surreal thing to him because when he was 15, he was broke and lived in a motel with a friend of his. He used to hustle cars from crackheads while kids thought he was an undercover cop in Nashville, Tennessee. He learnt invaluable family lessons, that he knew all went through. He was grateful and excited.

Also read: Dwayne Johnson Explains Why 'Young Rock' Has Him Running For The U.S. President

Earlier this month, he shared a series of posters featuring different actors who portray him at different stages of his life. Firstly, he shared his 10-year-old self-Dewey played by Adrian Groulx. He mentioned that at that age, he was taking Hawaii by storm. In the original picture, The Rock was seen wearing a printed shirt.

Next, he posted Bradley Constant as 15-year-old Dwayne Johnson. He noted that he was looking 48 at the age of 15 and was constantly mistaken as a high school undercover cop. The character will show his “wild, unpredictable and DEFIANT high school years.” The original picture shows Jonson shirtless.

Lastly, he shared Uli Latukefu’s picture as 18-year-old Dwayne Johnson. He mentioned that at that time Johnson was a football freshman who won the National Championship and the National Football League. In the original photo, The Rock is seen wearing his football jersey with a smirk on his face.

Also read: Remember Dwayne Johnson Saying 'it Is Powerful To Make Someone Feel Good'? Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.