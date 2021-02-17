Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Young Rock' Has Got The Audiences Gushing

The makers recently released the much-awaited sit-com Young Rock on February 16, 2021. Created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan, the series is directed by Jeffrey Walker. Young Rock stars Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Ana Tuisila, and Taj Cross in lead roles.

The show depicts the journey of the professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne Johnson. Talking about the show, Young Rock has already been garnering heaps of praise from fans and audience. Netizens have also taken to the microblogging site to give their reviews about the series.

Taking to their respective social media handle, audiences have gone on to give their reviews about the much-awaited show Young Rock. The show has been garnering good reviews on the show’s storyline and acting skills. Some of the users commented on how much they loved the first episode, while some went on to go all gaga over the characters of the show and praised the storyline. Users also went on to trend the hashtag #YoungRock on the microblogging site.

Among the user's comments, one of them wrote, “Seeing the rock pick up his momma from that bus stop 🥺very heartwarming. Gotta take care of moms #YoungRock”, while the other one wrote, “Wrestling fans -- Young @TheRock is on @nbc right now and it's a straight-up network sitcom about territory days wrestling! I am in! #YoungRock is one of the craziest, cleverest shows till now”. Check out a few more tweets below.

Young Rock review

I’m enjoying #YoungRock so far. Loving the idea of President Rock! pic.twitter.com/cOZr2Slnwh — Giselle Rodriguez (@msgrod) February 17, 2021

The guy playing André is believable af!! #YoungRock pic.twitter.com/y6DV7XQx0j — Austin Whitley (@NXT4LIFE1994) February 17, 2021

Wrestling fans -- Young @TheRock is on @nbc right now and it's a straight up network sitcom about territory days wrestling! I am in! — Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) February 17, 2021

Seeing the rock pick up his momma from that bus stop 🥺very heart warming. Gotta take care of moms #YoungRock — BIG BROTHER WAVYY JONEZ (@iAmWavyyJonez) February 17, 2021

Phenomenal Transgormation! Hope you’re watching with Mom!😇. She too is AMAZING😇❤️ — W. Angela Johnson (@healthywaybeau1) February 17, 2021

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Shares New 'Young Rock' Poster With His Unseen Original Picture

I already love this show.



Ohh Yeahh!! Dig it!!!#YoungRock pic.twitter.com/SXbgKb0iZq — The Macho Beard (@Machobeard4life) February 17, 2021

#YoungRock this awesome my dad loved wrestling and I love the Rock! Totally into this pic.twitter.com/3MtjKDQy8e — tiffany floyd (@tiff357) February 17, 2021

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Explains Why 'Young Rock' Has Him Running For The U.S. President

About Dwayne Johnson's show

The official synopsis says Young Rock focuses on how Dwayne Johnson ran for president in 2032, taking a comedic look back at his extraordinary life through the scandalous stories of his family and youth that shaped him into the person he is today. He explores his childhood years living in the midst of influential wrestling icons while his father rose to business fame, his rebellious teenage years attending high school in Pennsylvania, and his soccer years teamed up with powerhouse players at the University of Miami. In his account, Johnson explains that while his experiences have been larger than life, he remains a down-to-earth man who still relates to the American people. Watch the trailer below.

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Shares Biographical Comedy 'Young Rock' Teaser And Release Date

Also read | Dwayne Johnson Shares First 'Young Rock' Trailer Depicting His Life Journey; WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.