Special Ops Ending Explained - Everything That Happened At The End Of The Series

National Award-winning filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has made his digital debut with Hotstar’s web series Special Ops. The series is an eight-episode drama that stars Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Sana Khaan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles. It follows the story of a chief analyst in RAW, Himmat Singh which is played by Kay Kay Menon and his 19-year manhunt to nab a terror mastermind.

Also Read | Kay Kay Menon To Act As Dawood's Father Ibrahim Kaskar In Excel Entertainment Web Series

The show promises to be a thrilling one with lots of action sequences and some intense drama. Everyone has done justice to their roles in the series. The series is a perfect blend of facts and fiction.

Also Read | Is 'Special Ops' A Real Story? Everything You Need To Know About The New Hotstar Series

Special Ops ending explained

The whole series revolves around the plot of a 19-year manhunt to get hold of a terror mastermind. The director has cleverly revealed each and every detail in an episode as the series progresses. The ending of the series came as a surprise to many. It was something that no fan of the show had imagined. The audience was rooting for a good ending but director Neeraj Pandey went a step ahead and gave the fans a memorable ending. Those who have watched the show have surely liked the surprise ending but still have some doubts in their mind.

Also Read | Salman Khan Says 'Karan Arjun' Is A Special Film And A Complete Entertainment Package

Also Read | Sana Khan Breaks Down At 'Special Ops' Trailer Launch, Actor Gautami Kapoor Consoles

In the ending as Ikhlaq Khan gets killed, he says that he still has a trick left up his sleeve in his dying moments. The sisters Sadia and Farah Qureshi are shown in a very suspenseful tone throughout the last episode. Towards the end, it is shown that they are clean and did not carry the suicide bombing vests as they were expected to. In a surprising change of plans, they decide to not bomb the meet. This ending shows that there is still some humanity left even in those who have been hurt and that was the message to take from the series.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.