Ronit Roy On Letting His Kids Watch 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3': 'They Are Too Young'

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, actor Ronit Roy opened up about his latest series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 deals with infidelity. When he was asked if he will allow his kids to watch the series, Ronit Roy stated that he does not want to burden their minds with complex subjects as they are too young to understand it. Ronit Roy also came up with a solution for the same.

Ronit Roy talks about his kids and family

Interestingly, Ronit Roy said that he will watch Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 first and see how the narrative is shaped in the series. And, according to that, he will decide if the show is suitable for his kids, Aador (15) and Agastya(12). Talking further, Ronit Roy also talked about his wife Neelam and gave an insight into his marriage.

Elaborating about the same, Ronit said that their romance is not a fairy tale as they have their share of disagreements. Giving his piece of mind, he added that partners have to respect each other and find a common ground. Praising his wife Neelam, Ronit said she has dedicated 20 years of her life to him, and he has tremendous respect for her. The actor concluded while describing his family as 'a family with simple values'.

In his further conversation, the 54-year-old actor also opened up about the intimate scenes that he shot for the Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3. He said that as an actor he does not draw a line as that can possibly restrict him. He further added that when it comes to shooting intimate scenes, he only agrees to them if they are crucial to the story and shot aesthetically. Calling himself a father and a husband, Ronit said that he is responsible when dealing with such scenes.

Talking about the series, after two successful seasons, the makers came up with the third instalment, recently. The first two seasons narrated the life of Roy's character, who walked out of his 22-year marriage to be with the love of his life, essayed by Mona Singh. The recent instalment focuses on infidelity and the toxicity that is left behind in the wake of a failed marriage.

