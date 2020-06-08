Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 All Episodes Covered In A 3-minute Read

ALT Balaji and Zee 5 recently released all episodes of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3. The show is a love story of a married couple. The show garnered immense popularity with its first two seasons and left the audience on a cliffhanger ending of season 2. The show is now back with its third season. Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 cast includes a lot of talented actors like Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli, Pooja Banerjee, Apurva Agnihotri among others. A lot of fans are wondering about what is happening in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 all episodes. Here is the breakdown of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 total episodes.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 3 all episodes explained

Episode 1 - Hearts of Stone

The show begins where it was left off in season 2. The first episode of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain sees a happily married Poonam with Abhimanyu. Rohit is on a self-destruction path as he is involved in meaningless relationships to fill the void. Ananya is keeping herself busy in work which makes her disconnected from Kabir, her three-year-old son.

Episode 2 - Lambi Judai

As Ananya wants a divorce from Rohit, she seeks Harry’s help to do so. Rohit is stunned when he bumps into a girl with a striking resemblance to Ananya. Because of a business crisis involving Bani, Ananya is forced to come to India.

Episode 3 - This Heart’s a Mess

As Ananya is forced to come to India, she successfully tackles the business problem by promising him personal supervision on the project. Rohit gets a visit by his mother. Ananya is insisted by Rohit’s mother to come home as she is in India.

Episode 4 - Hello, Stranger! Missed Me?

Ananya is shocked to the core when she bumps into Rohit. She is reminded of her past with Rohit when she overhears Bani’s conversation with a mystery man. Ananya invites the whole family to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and Nikki’s homecoming. Poonam is nervous to meet Ananya after the unfateful night.

Episode 5 - Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Ananya wishes not to face Rohit again. Rohit receives backlash from family as he arrives unannounced and ruins the event. Nicky breaks down as she announces that she is getting married soon. Rohit is confronted by Ananya and he blames her for ruining his life.

Episode 6 - The Aftermath

Ananya decides to quit the project and return the advance amount. That is when she realises that the money in the joint account from which she wanted to return the advance money has been withdrawn. She accuses Rohit of this and demands a divorce from him but he refuses. Ananya again seeks Harry’s help to get out of this situation. Bani makes a shocking revelation to Ananya.

Episode 7 - A Mistake, That’s What I Am

Ananya is in for a huge shock as she learns that Bani has had an abortion and she withdrew the money from the joint account. Ananya also learns who the mystery man is. Bani gets a visit from Rohit where he apologises for his earlier behaviour. Rohit’s taunt brings back Ananya’s childhood memories.

Episode 8 - Double Trouble

Ananya starts making active interactions with Kabir. Rohit refuses Ananya’s mutual divorce plea making her file a case against him on several charges. Poonam agrees to help Ananya on a tricky condition. She is questioned by Rohit about her decision.

Episode 9 - Moving on With a Ring!

Rohit is informed by Bani that Harry is helping Ananya to repay the huge amount. Ananya thinks about giving a chance to Harry and move on. In the meanwhile, Rohit is secretly helped by Amaira with the money which he returns to Harry making it clear that he will not divorce Ananya. Amidst all this, Ananya is proposed by Harry.

Episode 10 - The Proposal

In the last episode of season 3. The preparations to welcome Nicky’s in-laws are in full swing. Rohit is requested to be a part of this by Poonam. Everyone gets surprised when they see Rohit at the family gathering and Ananya also expresses her discomfort about Rohit’s presence. Rohit breaks down on seeing his son for the first time and tries to reconcile with Ananya.

