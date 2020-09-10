Ekta Kapoor Shares Trailer Of 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' Season 3; Says 'Can’t Wait To See'

Ekta Kapoor has taken to social media to release the new trailer for the much awaited Dil Hi Toh Hai. Fans of the show have poured love to the creators of the show along with the cast for a while now. The show which began in 2017 has been garnering immense fame over the years. Thus now with the third season fans have grown eager to watch the series and know how the situation in the lives of the characters turn out. Ekta Kapoor dropped the trailer for the show and mentioned that the show can be streamed on ALT Balaji.

Ekta Kapoor takes to Instagram to release trailer for the third season of 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'

Taking to Instagram, the esteemed producer shared the trailer on her IGTV section of Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption for the post. Ekta Kapoor captioned the image mentioning that she herself cannot wait to see the adorable couple together. Ritvik and Palak are the two main protagonists of the show and are also one of the most favoured couple among the fans of the show. Hence fans are eager to know if the two will solve their differences and come together again. Thus keeping that in mind Ekta Kapoor also posed the same question to fans and mentioned that the new episodes for the show will begin streaming from September 19th onwards. The producer also asked fans if the couple will be able to create the same magic as they once had. She later went on to tag the streaming platform along with the entire star cast of the series who will be seen for the third season of Dil Hi Toh Hai.

The show is an ALT Balaji exclusive and thus can be viewed on the streaming platform. The show revolves around the life of a businessman and a doctor. The show is filled with romance between the two and thus fans have seemed to grow fond of the nature of the show. Thus the season 3 for Dil HI Toh Hai has created a buzz among fans who wished for it come sooner. The show will see Karan Kundra, Yogita Bihani, Asmita Sood, Bijay Anand, etc. playing pivotal roles in the series. The show has been directed by Muzammil Desai and Rahib Siddiqui. Fans have been waiting for the series eagerly and thus are now excited for the shows arrival on September 19th.

