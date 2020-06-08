Ekta Kapoor's Insta Account Is Treasure House Of Vintage Bollywood Pictures

Ekta Kapoor recently celebrated her quarantine birthday in the company of her family. She is the reigning queen of Indian Television who has produced a plethora of shows. Daughter of Bollywood superstar Jeetendra, Ekta is a Starkid and her Bollywood connection is prevalent since her childhood days. The Veere Di Wedding producer loves sharing some vintage pictures on her social media graced by celebrated actors. So let's take a look at Ekta Kapoor's Instagram vintage Bollywood pictures which shouldn't be missed.

Times when Ekta Kapoor shared vintage Bollywood pictures

The Unmissable Group Pic

When the news of Rishi Kapoor's passing away broke out, Ekta Kapoor shared this rare throwback pic on her Instagram. One can see her father Jeetendra, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Rakesh Roshan, and Prem Chopra in this monochrome picture celebrating. Jeetendra, Rakesh Roshan, and Rishi Kapoor are very close pals from many years. This is a lovely picture with so many stars sharing the frame.

Time for some drinks

In the next Ekta Kapoor's Instagram picture, we can see Jeetendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Asrani, Rakesh Roshan and Prem Chopra. All the celebrated actors are having a gala time as they are enjoying some drinks. Ekta Kapoor captioned this picture interestingly, she wrote: "Need to party like this". From this picture, it's evident that even during the 1970s or 1980s era, the tradition of Bollywood parties was common.

Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor's wedding

On the occasion of Ekta Kapoor's parents' 44th Wedding Anniversary last year in October, she shared this a stunning picture of the adorable couple. In this Black and white photo, Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor look like a match made in heaven. Shobha K dressed as a bride looks ethereal whereas Jeetu looks dashing as a groom.

On the work front, Ekta Kapoor recently launched the third and most awaited season of her ALTBalaji original Kehne Ko Hain Humsafar. This romantic-drama series is now streaming on the OTT platform ALTBalaji. Ronit Roy, Gurdeep Punj, and Aditi Vasudev are playing the lead role. The season has got rave reviews from viewers and critics.

