Ekta Kapoor's Web Shows To Watch This Weekend | Check Out List

Indian filmmakers are now moving to smaller platforms with their amazing content to reach a mass audience, who have moved to OTT. Similarly, Ekta Kapoor, who was popular for introducing family dramas in India also moved to the OTT platform with some good shows to binge-watch.

Ekta Kapoor’s shows to binge-watch

Mentalhood

Produced under the banner of Ekta Kapoor, Mentalhood marks the comeback of actor Karisma Kapoor on the small screen. It also stars actors like Shruti Seth, Dino Morea and Shilpa Shukla in the lead roles. The story not only focuses on the life of Karisma Kapoor but it also gives an insight into the struggles that women face while looking after a family and their career.

Broken but Beautiful

Broken but Beautiful is one of Ekta Kapoor’s hit web series on the OTT platform. It stars Vikrant Massey, Harleen Sethis, Gaurav Arora and Anuja Joshi in the leads. It’s the story of Veer and Sameera who have lost all hope in life after they lost their loved ones. The story focuses on whether they should give love a second chance or not.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor's Top Movies Produced Under The Banner Of Balaji Films, Here's The List

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor On Sexism In The Industry And How She Was Presented Like A 'freak Of Nature'

Bekaaboo

Bekaaboo is an erotic and thriller series starring Priya Banerjee, Rajeev Siddhartha, Madhu Sneha and Jitendra Hiawat. It’s about an author Kiyaan Roy whose sexual fantasy comes to life when he meets a girl with the same image. But this pleasure comes with a price as he began losing his reputation and career. Bekaaboo is a series that has all sort of drama in it and is perfect for a binge-watch.

Puncchbeat

Punchbeat stars Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harrshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi as students of Rosewood high. The series is all about a school which is popular for its extra-curricular activities including boxing. But things start taking a new turn when two boxing champions compete with each other.

Aparhan

Aparhan revolves around the story of abduction starring Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh & Mahie Gill. Since the Indian audience loves watching crime and action drama, Aparhan is one of Ekta Kapoor’s best web series to binge-watch.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Calls BFF Smriti Irani 'Soul Sister' In A Long Instagram Caption

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor, Others Slam 'tight Slap To Thappad' Box Office Report, Ask 'Why So Uneasy?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.