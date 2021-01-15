Elizabeth Olsen And Paul Bettany Open Up About 'WandaVision' And Its Sitcom Allusions

WandaVision is an American television miniseries created by Jac Schaeffer for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch and Vision. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing continuity with the films of the franchise and the series takes place after the events of the film Avengers: Endgame. Read on to know what the actors of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, have to say about their new miniseries.

WandaVision characters talk about their show

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actors Elizabeth Olsen, who plays the character of Wanda, and Paul Bettany, who portrays Vision on screen talked about their latest Marvel show. Actor Paul Bettany stated that the show was really about capturing the authenticity from the length of their fingernails and how they were shaped to the different types of fake eyelashes they were wearing. He further added that the whole thing was very specific and was very fun for them to do as actors and that they usually try to adapt their bodies or how they speak or how they walk as a character for one project and to get to do this like six different times was really fun.

Wanda and Vision have been Marvel staples ever since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron, but their stories have largely been overshadowed by other Avengers like Iron Man and Captain America. The show has also allowed the actors to be a little goofy and silly. Talking about the series, Bettany stated that initially, he was worried about his character, but then he realized that Vision has always been changing. He also said that people have seen his character being born and he's omnipotent but very naive. Talking further about Vision, Paul said that by the Civil War, he's beginning his burgeoning interest in humanity and love and by Infinity War, the irony is he's almost more human than he's an android.

Elizabeth Olsen added in and stated that the thing which was most remarkable was that the special-effects guys, who were used to blowing things up and dealing with fire and extreme wind were now becoming puppeteers of props. She further said that the funniest thing to watch was one of them had a towel, and one had a cup, and they had to try and make it look like the cup was being dried.

The actors also fully immersed themselves in the world of classic sitcoms. For the first episode, which is inspired by the late 1950s and early 1960s, they shot in black and white in front of a live audience. And to illustrate Wanda's telekinetic powers, the crew ditched the CGI and used classic wire tricks to make household appliances float and move. The show will start streaming on Disney+ from January 15, 2021.

