Idris Elba's Fight School To Steer Children Away From Knife Crimes, Train Them In Boxing

Hollywood actor Idris Elba is all set to appear in a new reality TV show. Idris Elba's new show will show the actor fighting against the knife crime as he uses a boxing training camp to steer children away from such knife crimes and violent street crimes. Here is everything you need to know about Idris Elba's new show with children.

Idris Elba's new show to steer children away from violent knife crimes

According to a report by The Mirror, the 47-year-old actor is all set to work with youngsters from around the United Kingdom for a new TV show. Idris Elba’s new show will see him try and help those children in need. He will be helping the children whose circumstances and their upbringing have not given them the opportunities to make the right and moral choices.

This will be his attempt to provide an outlet for these young men and women. Idris Elba’s new show will be a four-part series titled Idris Elba’s Fight School. The show will air on BBC2 next year and will feature seven youngsters from across the UK.

Idris Elba’s new show will see the journey of these youngsters when given a fighting chance to transform their lives. Idris Elba’s new show will feature these seven girls and boys train and live together for six months.

During these six months, the children will learn discipline, focus and determination. Idris Elba hopes that the children will learn skills that are needed to transform their lives. The show will be based in a fight school in London. The training to these children will be provided by the hardest and toughest ex world-class champions from the boxing industry, the report added.

Idris Elba on his new show

Talking about the show, Idris Elba said that he can see history constantly repeating itself and he can empathise with these kids. He believes that there is a better way to teach people that they don’t need knives to protect themselves. The professionally trained kickboxer further mentioned that it is a proven fact that when fight schools open in urban areas, violent crimes drop down dramatically.

The actor added that this is the reason why he wanted to do this upcoming project as an attempt that they can change people’s lives. Idris Elba also shared that he wants this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community in the years to come.

