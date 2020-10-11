'Emily In Paris' Fame Costume Designer Patricia Field Breaks Down Lily Collins' Looks

Costume designer Patricia Field has finally spilt the beans about her motivation behind the statement style quotient for the characters in the show Emily in Paris. In an interaction with Town & Country, Field broke down the iconic looks, style statements and quirky accessories that viewers got to see in the series. Here’s how the designer described the looks donned by the characters:

Lily Collins looks

Audrey Hepburn style:

Patricia Fields revealed that she spoke to the makers about paying homage to Audrey Hepburn by inculcating her style for the lead character of the film. According to the costume designer, when one looks at Lily aka Emily, they will always see Audrey. When Lily’s character went to the ballet, Patricia got an apt opportunity to fulfil her wish. Although initially, she was worried about receiving backlash for copying Audreys's style statement but she couldn’t resist herself from doing it.

(Image Source: Still from Emily in Paris/ Netflix/ Carole Bethuel)

The Beret look:

In the series, the titular character Emily appears to be wearing berets. Talking about the same, Fields said to the outlet, as Emily spends time in France, her character is shown to have mixed a little of Paris' essence to her wardrobe too. She also feels that the beret looked cute on Emily.

(Image Source: Still from Emily in Paris/ Netflix)

Accessories

Stylish Phone Cover:

During the interaction, Patricia revealed that some of the signature accessory shown on the series came directly from her wardrobe. The scenes in which feature Emily is carrying a statement phone, in reality, was Fields’s own phone cover. She detailed the accessory saying she ‘liked it very much’.

(Image Source: Still from Emily in Paris/ Netflix/ Stephenie Branchu)

Shoes:

When it comes to heels and shoes, Patricia keeps the actor’s comfort above all. According to the designer, if the actors request for something specific, Patricia likes to inculcate their wish. From Christian Louboutin to Vivienne Westwood, a couple of shoes from the brand were used by her.

(Image Source: Still from Emily in Paris/ Netflix/ Carole Bethuel)

French Magic:

Patricia also said that she loved dressing Emily’s boss, Sylvie. The role was essayed by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. The designer opined what the character wore was sheer French chic colours including olive green, black, navies.

(Image Source: Still from Emily in Paris/ Netflix/ Carole Bethuel)

