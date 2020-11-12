'Emily In Paris' To Soon Return With Season 2; Fans Express Excitement

All the Emily In Paris lovers are in for a treat today, as the streaming platform just announced a season 'Deux'. The streaming platform shared the news with a fun snippet on their social media pages. The series covers the life of Emily, who is from the US and travels to Paris, in order to pursue a job. Read on to know more details about the second season of the show.

Emily in Paris announces season 2

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

The Paris-based Netflix original series featuring Lily Collins is going to have another season, as announced by the platform yesterday on both their Instagram and Twitter handles. Netflix US uploaded a short video where several cast members hold objects in the quantity of two and say the word ‘Deux’ which translates to two in French. The video is followed by the text ‘Deux Is Always Better Than Un’ and then the announcement appears ‘Emily In Paris will return for season 2’. The tweet read: ''Emily in Paris will return for Season 2!''

Fan reactions

The news I needed to see today 😍 https://t.co/pVa7X32YO0 — Jack (@Jack_Jones_xo) November 11, 2020

gabriel my husband coming back to me sorry i’m obsessed https://t.co/KfQQlK8Ccf — stop quoting my tweets on private i know who it is (@brandonsfIynn) November 11, 2020

finally some good news https://t.co/HNVNJ8Z05v — merrymarz ☃️ (@notmarzz) November 12, 2020

More about Emily In Paris

Emily In Paris is a Netflix comedy-drama original that premiered on October 2, 2020. The show has been created by Darren Star and stars Lily Collins as Emily. Emily is an American who moves to Paris, in order to give a French marketing firm an American perspective. Emily with her boring and mundane midwestern upbringing struggles to settle in the city and succeed in her work alongside the cultural shock and search for love. The ensemble cast also includes stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, and Bruno Gouery.

Other pivotal roles in the cast are played by Kate Walsh, William Abadie, and Arnaud Viard. The location where the show was filmed is Île-de-France, France. The show was executively produced by Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Darren Star, while it was bankrolled by Stephen Joel Brown, Shihan Fey, Jake Fuller, Lily Collins, and Raphaël Benoliel.

