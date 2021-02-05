'Emily In Paris' Writer Deborah Copaken Disappointed As 'I May Destroy You' Gets Snubbed

On February 3, 2021, one of the writers on Netflix’s Emily in Paris, Deborah Copaken wrote an op-ed lamenting the fact that I May Destroy You by Michaela Coel was overlooked for a Golden Globe nomination. She said that initially the excitement she felt at Emily In Paris’ nomination is ‘now tempered by her rage over Coel’s snub’. On the same day, Golden Globes 2021 nominations were announced and I May Destroy You despite receiving praise from the critics as well as the viewers, did not get a nod from the Golden Globe.

Golden Globes 2021 snubs off I May Destroy You for nominations

In a piece of The Guardian, the writer expressed her disappointment as she wrote that I May Destroy You not being selected is ‘not only wrong, it’s what is wrong with everything’. She wrote that the show deserves to win all the awards but when it didn’t, she was stunned. She further spoke about the differences in the entertainment industry. She said that it is necessary to give awards to shows, films, plays and musicals that ‘deserve them, no matter the colour of the skin of their creators’.

Emily in Paris' Golden Globes nomination

Netflix's I May Destroy you is a hit series that revolves around a woman coming to terms with a sexual assault. The series was left off the list of the nominees even though it received appreciation from the critics and viewers. However, the much-debated television series on Netflix, Emily In Paris was nominated for the Best TV Series along with the Best Actor’s nomination for the lead actor Lily Collins.

Emily In Paris writer Deborah addresses a tweet to Michaela Coel

Deborah has also expressed her frustration on her official Twitter handle. On the same day, she addressed the tweet directly to Michaela Coel and tweeted that her show was her favourite show since the ‘dawn of TV’, and that she feels that it is wrong. She said she loved I May Destroy You and she personally thanked her for giving her ‘heart, mind, resilience and humour’. Several Twitter users too dropped their thoughts and opinions on her piece of the outlet. A user thanked her for her article and said that I May Destroy You was ‘unreal’.

Dear @MichaelaCoel: I was a writer on Emily in Paris, but your show was my favorite show since the dawn of TV, & this is just wrong. I loved I MAY DESTROY YOU, and I thank you, personally, for giving us your heart, your mind, your resilience, & your humor. https://t.co/5KcTVdkZLQ — Deborah Copaken (@dcopaken) February 3, 2021

Thanks for your piece in The Guardian. As a victim of sexual assault (as a child) I MAY DESTROY YOU was just unreal. For what it’s worth, Emily in Paris really helped me escape during some tough times. So thank you for that too. — Katie (@clydon11) February 4, 2021

I one hundred percent agree, Deborah. Michaela, I would take it up with HBO Max and ask why they didn’t do full press for “I MAY DESTROY YOU.” That’s what clinches the noms. It really was the best series this year. — Keaton Shyler (@keatonshyler) February 4, 2021

tbh I would have been shocked had Emily in Paris been nominated for a second season, let alone for a Golden Globe. Disgraceful that I May Destroy You not shortlisted as it was magnificent. — well I think... (@24682468o) February 4, 2021

Question, how many Black female writers are on staff for Emily in Paris? I checked and saw none; however, I could be wrong. But if what I saw was correct, what plans are being made to rectify this? — Christine Celestin-Joseph (@chriscjoseph) February 5, 2021

I’m a middle-aged, comfortably off, white male - not entirely the target audience or someone who knows what young people do - but @MichaelaCoel produced one of the most breathtakingly bold, adventurous, supremely gifted pieces of writing I’ve seen. — Richard Wetherell (@4ridings) February 4, 2021

