Emily In Paris Fans Shocked After The Real Pronunciation Of The Show Is Revealed

Emily in Paris is making headlines once again. A Netflix post is making fans trip over the show’s name pronunciation. Many fans are still shocked with this pronunciation and are commenting their reactions. Find out more details about this Netflix show’s name here.

Emily in Paris fans go crazy online over the show’s name

Netflix’s rom-com Emily in Paris made headlines over its depiction of Paris and French culture and the life of a social media influencer. But now, three months after the show’s release Emily in Paris is back to creating buzz online. All thanks to the show’s name.

Three months after the show’s release, Netflix India took to social media and posted a picture of Lily Collins in her Emily in Paris look. Along with this picture, they posted the caption, “It's been over 2 months but we are still not over the fact that Emily and Paris are supposed to rhyme”. Take a look at this post from Netflix India about Emily in Paris here.

The moment this post was up several fans were shocked with this revelation. If the caption is believed, Emily in Paris should be read as “Emily in Par-ee” in accordance with a French accent. Many fans were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. Take a look at the comments on this Emily in Paris’ post.

Netflix’s Emily in Paris revolves around marketing executive who moves to Paris to start working with a client. After moving to Paris, Emily receives a cultural shock and tries to blend with the city and its people. But while doing so, she falls for her neighbour, which complicates things further.

Emily in Paris fans received a fresh update about the show in November. Netflix has agreed for a season two of the show. Netflix confirmed the news by posting a video of all the Emily in Paris cast celebrating this major feat. Emily in Paris Season 1 ended on Gabriel’s restaurant receiving funding from Emily’s client Antoine Lambert. While Emily wants to give her relationship with Gabriel a second chance, Camille, Gabriel’s ex-girlfriend calls her up.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

