Emma Corrin Reacts To Criticism And Reminds Netizens 'The Crown' Is 'fictionalised'

Ever since The Crown Season 4 premiered on Netflix, it has been making headlines for several reasons, one being the criticism received over the portrayal of Princess Diana in the web-series. However, English actor Emma Corrin, who essayed the role of Princess Diana in The Crown, has now opened up about the divided reaction among netizens about her character in the Netflix Originals. In an interview with Tamron Hall on ABC's Tamron Hall Show, Emma addressed rumours surrounding the Royal family being upset with the characterization of Princess Diana and Prince Charles in the historical drama.

Emma Corrin reminds netizens 'The Crown' is 'fictionalised'

On November 16, 2020, during her interview with Tamron, Emma Corrin said that she understands why people are upset with The Crown. However, she set the record straight saying although The Crown has its roots in reality, the series is "fictionalised to a great extent". Emma also reminded everyone through her interview that Peter Morgan's scripts are 'works of fiction'. However, she added, "At the same time, I understand why people would be upset because this is history. And even with Diana, it's still very much fresh, everything that happens, so I do really understand if people would be upset."

Elaborating more about the same, she said, "We approach these people that we play as characters, which is why it's such a joyous job because Peter writes such rich and complex characters". The Crown Season 4 premiered on Netflix on November 15, 2020.

Check out Emma Corrin's interview with Tamron Hall below:

While Emma Corrin in The Crown plays the role of Princess Diana, actor Josh O'Connor essays the role of Prince Charles in the series. Although's Emma's portrayal of Diana received criticism from many, a number of people also praised her performance in the period drama. Meanwhile, in an interview with BBC Breakfast, Josh reiterated the fact that The Crown is not a 'real story'. The English actor stated that he understands the fascination of the masses with the royals but he reminded everyone that they're actors and they're not real.

