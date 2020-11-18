'The Crown' Films Rat Running In A Scene, Fans Wonder If It Was Intentional; See Tweets

The Crown has returned on Netflix with its latest season which shows Queen Elizabeth II’s reign from the year 1979 to the early 1990s. The show remains favourite of the fans and has yet again created a buzz on social media. Apparently, the show boasts of a nimble cast and crew team but a rather unusual scene depicting a rat in the show has left fans wondering if it was a mistake.

The Crown Season 4 sees an unusual guest 'actor'

In the opening scene of the third episode titled Fairytale in season 4, Princess Margaret is setting her nails done as she sits on a sofa while engrossed in thought. However, when the frame changed, a mouse is seen running across the carpet area towards the wall. Check out the clip of the mouse captured in the frame of the episode.

Netizens point out there is a rat on The Crown episode

Several netizens took to social media and asked if others noticed the mouse running across the room or not. Soon a number of netizens reacted to the posts and mentioned how they had also noticed the mouse. A number of other netizens mentioned that they were wondering if the mouse in the scene was a mistake or was it intentional. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

I JUST NOTICED A RAT ON THE SET OF THE CROWN AND I DONT THINK ITS INTENTIONAL pic.twitter.com/F6haTLmRKQ — kat (@claire_foy) November 15, 2020

Hi @netflix I wanted to let you know that in episode 3 season 4 of The Crown, there's A RAT in the one that it's supposed to be the Buckingham Palace. For you to tell editors or I don’t know... pic.twitter.com/xueYgFOvSF — Dica ✊🏼🔋 (@agusdicaro) November 15, 2020

Was the quick cameo of a mouse in The Crown s04e03 (running 01:06) intentional? I need answers — Shaunny (@shaunnywalker) November 15, 2020

Immediately but I thought she/he/it is an extra (nowadays you have to be flexible as an actor) — David Bruckner (@idavidbruckner) November 16, 2020

Twitter was flooded with netizens joking about how the mouse could have been an extra on the sets. A number of other netizens commented about how they will not be surprised if the mouse was intentional and symbolism to the Palace being old. Check out some of the comments by netizens below.

Also the rat in the opening scene is

S Y M B O L I S M darling! #TheCrown — i just really like run on sentences (@iwannabeacowby) November 15, 2020

They say rats always flee a sinking ship. At that moment, Charles was proposing to Diana. That animal knew what was coming! — Sam O’Sullivan (@SamOSul44108519) November 16, 2020

The fan reactions caught the attention of the official Twitter handle of the series and they addressed the rat filmed in the scene. The Twitter handle joked and asked if it was an outstanding guest actor in a drama series? Check out the tweet below.

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series? https://t.co/4AFLwCMCSi — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) November 15, 2020

The Crown cast

The show has been created by Peter Morgan and the historical drama stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. The show also stars Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell, Josh O’Connor in key roles among other cast members. The show is currently running in its fourth season and is available to watch on Netflix.

