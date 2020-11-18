How True Is 'The Crown' Season 4? List Of Events Shown In The Series That Are Accurate

The Crown is a drama series which depicts historical events from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The show is currently running in its fourth season, where the reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the year 1979 to the early 1990s have been depicted. Even though the show is a historical drama, there are certain events shown that are fictional.

The fourth season of The Crown depicts the years and reign of Queen Elizabeth II from the year 1979 till the early 1990s. The reign of Queen Elizabeth during those years includes the marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, the IRA attacks, the Falklands War and the tense relationship between Britain and South Africa. The show also covers the friction between Downing Street and Buckingham Palace which were followed by the landslide victory of Margaret Thatcher, the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Even though the events shown in the series are true, every detail surrounding the event is not accurate. Here is a list of events shown in the series that were true and the details that were fictionalised for the plot of the show.

How true is the Crown season 4?

Lord Mountbatten’s assassination

True events: Lord Mountbatten was killed in an explosion caused by an IRA bomb. Prince Charles was very close to Lord Mountbatten, who was his great uncle and he was particularly affected by his death.

Fictional: The show portrays that Lord Mountbatten died on his private boat in the blast. However, in reality, Mountbatten was alive when he was pulled from the wreckage. He died as he was being brought to the shore.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles engagement, wedding

True: Prince Charles did propose to Princess Diana. She did struggle with bulimia and battled with it for many years during her marriage to Prince Charles. Princess Diana did like to roller-skate at Kensington Palace.

Problems in Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage

True: The scenes depicting Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s tour of Australia in 1983 are true. Prince Charles did get frustrated with Princess Diana overshadowing him and got more popularity worldwide than Prince Charles enjoyed.

True: Prince Charles wore cufflinks gifted by Camilla on his honeymoon with Princess Diana. The cufflinks had the initials of Charles and Camilla’s names.

The Crown season 4 cast

The show has been created by Peter Morgan and the historical drama stars Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. The show also stars Matt Smith, Vanessa Kirby, Emma Corrin, Emerald Fennell, Josh O’Connor among others. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

