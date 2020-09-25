Emmy 2020 Nominations & Other Global Nods Indian Shows And Movies Achieved

With several OTT platforms, filmmakers have been churning out some good content in the form of movies and web series. Several Indian shows and movies are being watched by the audience abroad, making them globally recognised. Many Made In India shows have also received awards and nominations at global award functions. Take a look at such Indian movies and shows that have got a global nod.

Made-in-India shows that got a global nod

Emmy 2020 Nominations

The Emmys is a global affair, for some of the best content-rich shows and movies. 3 such Indian shows have been nominated at the Emmys for its rich content. From the web series Made In Heaven, Arjun Mathur was nominated for Best Actor at the Emmys 2020. Shefali Shah's web series Delhi Crime was another series that got a nod globally, as it was nominated for the Best Drama Series. Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo was nominated for the Best Comedy Series at the Emmys.

Irrfan Khan's Doob

Late Actor Irrfan Khan starred in a Bangladeshi-Indian film Doob: No Bed of Roses. Directed by Mostofa Sarwar FarookI the film starred Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Rokeya Prachy and Parno Mittra along with actor Irrfan Khan. The film became Bangladesh’s official entry into Oscars 2019 with actor Irrfan Khan also getting a recognized worldwide for his performance in the film.

John Cena's Instagram

John Cena often posts random pictures on his Instagram account. So far, he has shared several pictures of our Bollywood celebrity without any caption or explanation, for people to interpret things. Last year, Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy got worldwide recognition after it was nominated at the Oscars 2019. John Cena shared a still from the movie Gully Boy on his Instagram, giving it a global nod.

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad

Still from Thappad movie

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad bagged the Best Film and Best Editing nominations at 14th Asian Film Awards. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad was nominated alongside Listen to the Universe by Kei Ishikawa, So Long, My Son by Wang Xiaoshuai, A Sun by Chung Mong-hong, There is No Evil by Mohammad Rasoulof and the Oscar-winning Parasite by Bong Joon Ho.

