Wasim Jaffer Net Worth, Earnings, House And Most Memorable Memes On 43rd Birthday

If one has followed cricket regularly since the early 2000s, you will have heard of Wasim Jaffer as the man who played a record-breaking 150 Ranji Trophy games and became the highest scorer in the history of the tournament. Perhaps, one would know of him as the man who made a triple century in just his second first-class game for Mumbai. However, more recently, there is one unlikely thing that has catapulted Jaffer to internet stardom - the Wasim Jaffer memes on Twitter.

Wasim Jaffer memes

It is very rare to see celebrities, especially sportspersons take to social media to show off their meme-making skills, for it certainly means one thing - controversy. However, veteran Indian batsman, Wasim Jaffer seems to have perfected this art, drawing a massive 230.2K followers on Twitter with his humour. On the occasion of his 43rd birthday, we take a look back at some of the best memes the Ranji star has come up with on Twitter.

If India gets past 370 then God save the Queen😉 #INDvsENG — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 14, 2021

Wasim Jaffer stats for India

Through his short-lived career, Wasim Jaffer played as a top-order batsman and very occasionally a right-arm off-break bowler. The batsman, who has predominantly played and lived in Mumbai, made his Test debut for India playing against South Africa on his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in February 2000. He played a total of 31 Test matches for the country, making 1,944 runs in the process. His highest Test score is an astounding 212 runs, made against the West Indies at St.Lucia. Jaffer has a Test average of 34.10, a strike rate of 48.05 and 5 centuries in the format.

A patch of inconsistency and tough competition from the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan, meant that Jaffer played just the two ODI games in his career. Both games were played against South Africa in South Africa in 2006. He managed just 10 runs in both games combined and never returned to the Indian white-ball team.

However, Wasim Jaffer had a bountiful domestic career that saw him make a whopping 19,410 runs from the 260 first-class matches he played over the years. With a high score of 314* and an average of 50.67, Jaffer's prowess at the level has made him a respected figure in the Indian cricket scene today.

Wasim Jaffer net worth

Taddlr.com predicts Wasim Jaffer's net worth at $5 million. Most of this fortune comes from his days as a contracted cricketer with the BCCI as well as his coaching stints with Bangladesh Cricket, Uttrakhand Cricket and the Kings XI Punjab. He is married to Ayesha Jaffer.

Disclaimer: The above Wasim Jaffer net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Wasim Jaffer net worth figures.

