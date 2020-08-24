Endeavour Season 7 Finale: Did Endeavour Morse Find Out Who The Real Towpath Killer Is?

Endeavour is a British crime television series which revolves around a man named Endeavour Morse. A police constable hailing from Oxford, he helps the CID branch to investigate a number of murders. The latest season, that is season seven ended with a gripping story of The Towpath killer case. Here's what happened in the Endeavour's finale episode.

Endeavour season 7 finale

The tension of season 7 finale was so intense that it will have one sitting on the edge, surmising what will happen next. While Endeavour's relationship with his lover, Violetta was on the rocks, the same can be said about his relationship with mentor and partner, Thursday. Not to mention, the identity of the Towpath killer.

Endeavour season 7 finale began with the apprehension of a suspect. Bridget is found by the canals and it appears that the man they charged with Molly Andrews on New Year’s Eve 1969 was not the real murderer. This also meant that Morse had been wrong while Thursday was right. Molly's boyfriend, Carl Sturgis is taken into custody.

There's a time from the mid-1970s to almost the end of the year. Endeavour is busy working on a new case where a series of accidental murders might not have been accidental at all. Both Endeavour and Thursday are shocked when they receive a call about another murder on the towpath. The victim is a student of Oxford's Lady Matilda college. Another soon dies from the same college but her death arises suspicion in Morse's mind.

Who is the Towpath Killer?

In Endeavour season 7 finale, it is finally revealed that Carl Sturgis is indeed the killer. It is also revealed that he is the cannibalistic brother of the waitress, Jenny Tate. She is known for the ability to foresee things and was introduced earlier in the Endeavour series. Both of the siblings had escaped a house fire when they were young but Carl's whereabouts from all these years still remain uncertain.

However, there was also a copycat killer. He had tried to strangle a woman from Lady Matilda's College before being chased down the road and into the path of an oncoming car. Endeavour discovered this when he got to know that this killer was whistling a different tune than the real Towpath killer was known to whistle as he approached his victims.

Who was behind the 'accidents'?

It seems that Ludo (the husband of Violetta) was the mastermind of the plan. Endeavour's suspicions began after he discovered that every dead victim had sold off their insurance to a mystery buyer (Ludo and Violetta) before dying. Endeavour chased them to Venice while also being followed by Fred. The latter shot at Ludo who died instantly. Violetta died in Endeavour's arms after trying to save him from a bullet but not before declaring his love for him.

