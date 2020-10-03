'Enola Holmes' Stars Millie & Louis Scratch Their Heads While Solving Riddles; WATCH

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge recently starred in the Netflix film Enola Holmes. Both the actors are currently enjoying a positive response to their latest project. In a recent promotional segment for Netflix India, Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge put their mystery-solving skills to test with a few riddles. Watch how these Enola Holmes cast members performed this challenge.

'Enola Holmes' cast members test their mystery-solving skills

Millie Bobby Brown gained worldwide recognition with her role as Eleven on Netflix’s Stranger Things. Her role as a teenager possessing telekinetic powers made her a household name. Recently, Millie Bobby Brown’s second Netflix project, Enola Holmes, dropped on the streaming platform. In this film, Millie Bobby Brown is playing the role of Sherlock Holmes’ sister, who is an equal talent girl. She is busy searching for her missing mother but also ends up uncovering a major mystery.

Now, after receiving a positive response to their film, the Enola Holmes cast members, Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge donned their mystery hats off-screen. In a recent promotional segment for their Netflix film, both Millie and Louis were busy solving some tough riddles.

Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge were first quizzed with this riddle - “It’s small like the mouse and takes care of the house”. Millie went ahead and called the “mouse” the protector of the house. She then added that maybe it could be a cat. Louis Partridge did not look much convinced with Brown’s response. Soon, Millie gave a final response by saying “keys” and it turned out to be the right answer.

The next riddle was, “She lives up high, hangs up top. She knits and knits like a potter pots”. Both Millie and Louis Partridge were confused by this one and spent some time guessing what “potter pot” is. Millie Bobby Brown even hilariously commented that this riddle could be about her “grandma”. But Louis Partridge ended up winning the second round and correctly guessed that it was a “spider”. The duo continued and solved two more riddles in the same way and made sure to keep it fun and light-hearted by cracking jokes and bantering around.

