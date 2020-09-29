Enola Holmes' Blooper Clip Shows How Millie Bobby Brown Can't Ever Keep A Straight Face

The mystery drama film Enola Holmes was released on the OTT platform Netflix on September 23, 2020. Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular character, the film gained positive reviews from critics and audiences. Celebrating the success of Enola Holmes, Netflix Film Club recently shared Enola Holmes' bloopers video on YouTube. This video features the best blooper, gags, and BTS dance moments while filming the movie. Take a look at Enola Holmes' bloopers video below.

Enola Holmes' bloopers video

The video follows the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ teen sister Enola. The young girl sets on a journey to find her missing mother and gets tied up in another mystery involving a runaway marquis. In this video, Millie Booby Brown can be seen forgetting her dialogues. The actor is spotted laughing and fails to keep a straight expression. Even during the serious scenes, Millie Booby Brown can be seen cracking up on the camera.

Brown can be seen endlessly flossing in between takes. You can also spot the actor and Burn Gorman having fun amidst fight scenes. Bonham Carter gets tripped up by pipe smoke. Henry Cavill forgets his lines. In one scene, Millie Brown laughs out loud as the camera is set below her chin. She says she doesn't know what to do with the camera being placed so weirdly. The blooper reel is equally fun to watch Enola solve the mystery case set in the 19th-century.

More about 'Enola Holmes'

Enola Holmes is based on the first book series of the same name penned by Nancy Springer. Helmed by Harry Bradbeer, the film's screenplay is credited to Jack Thorne. Apart from Millie Bobby Brown in the title role, the film also stars Henry Cavill,Sam Claflin, Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Frances de la Tour, Louis Partridge, Susie Wokoma and Helena Bonham Carter. Millie Bobby Brown is also credited for producing Enola Holmes. The film follows the story of Sherlock Holmes' teenage sister Enola Holmes. Take a look at the trailer of Enola Homes below.

