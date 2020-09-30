'Enola Holmes' Spinoff Featuring Henry Cavill As Sherlock In Works At Netflix?

Enola Holmes is a recently released Netflix film. It stars Millie Bobby Brown in the titular character, along with Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes, Sam Claflin as Mycroft Holmes, and Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes. The movie received generally positive responses from the audiences. A sequel is already in demand. Now reports reveal that a potential spinoff movie focusing on Cavill’s Holmes is in talks.

Netflix reportedly discussing Sherlock Holmes movie with Henry Cavill

According to We Got This Covered, the streaming service is eyeing for an Enola Holmes spinoff, featuring Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. It would centre around the Great Detective himself showing his story further. Although the news is not confirmed yet, the makers are reportedly keen on making it happen.

Sherlock Holmes, played by Henry Cavill, was a supporting character in Netflix’s Enola Holmes. He serves as an encouraging elder brother to his sister, essayed by Millie Bobby Brown. The unique depiction of the popular character has grabbed much attention on the internet. While some criticized it, others supported a loving Sherlock.

The possible spinoff movie can show Dr Watson, who has been the best buddy of Sherlock Holmes. He was not seen in Enola Holmes and can be introduced ahead in a future film. The rumoured project could show the iconic Holmes-Watson friendship. The characters would embark together on new journeys, solving mysterious crimes.

Previously, Sherlock Holmes has been popularly essayed by Benedict Cumberbatch in a television series and in two movies by Robert Downey Jr. Both the actors earned appreciations of the viewers for their performances. Henry Cavill’s depiction of the renowned detective sheds new light on the character. The actor is also working with Netflix on The Witcher season 2, after a successful first season that released in 2019.

Directed by Harry Bradbeer, Enola Holmes shows the younger, teen sister of Sherlock Holmes, who discovers that her mother is missing. She sets off to find her, becoming a super-sleuth in her own right as she outwits her famous brother and unravels a dangerous conspiracy around a mysterious young Lord. The movie is based on the book named, The Case of the Missing Marquess: An Enola Holmes Mystery by Nancy Springer.

Enola Holmes cast also includes Louis Partridge, Burn Gorman, Adeel Akhtar, Susie Wokoma, Hattie Morahan, David Bamber, Fiona Shaw, France de la Tour and Claire Rushbrook. Along with being an actor, Millie Bobby Brown also served as a producer on the project. Talks about making it a franchise are doing the rounds. However, the OTT platform has not made an announcement yet.

