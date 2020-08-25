'Enola Holmes' Trailer: A New Generation Of Holmes Takes On The World

Netflix has come up with a Holmes movie but this time it is not Sherlock who will have the spotlight. Instead the movie is based entirely on Enola Holmes, the little sister of the mighty Sherlock and Mycroft Homles. The trailer of Enola Homles was released on social media today while the movie is set to release on September 23, 2020. Here's what it is about.

Enola Holmes Trailer

Enola Holmes trailer begins with a rather tomboyish girl called Enola who lives alone in a big mansion with her eccentric mother. Unlike the usual Victorian ways, they spend their time sparring and doing all sorts of activities a 'lady' was not supposed to. However, their paradise comes crashing down, when the Holmes matriarch goes missing and Enola seeks the aid of her famous brothers, Sherlock and Mycroft.

However, instead of trying to find their mother, the brothers put Enola into a boarding house to learn how to be a lady. As expected, she runs away and outsmarts her brothers who have printed 'missing person' fliers to bring her back. She uses that weapon which she had otherwise shunned, her status as a 'lady'. Dressed in a beautiful red gown she fights off sinister men in the dark alleyways while striking an odd friendship with a "useless boy". But will Enola Holmes find her mother?

Watch Enola Homles trailer here:

Mystery runs in the family.



Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham-Carter star in Enola Holmes pic.twitter.com/qtMYXW1KXh — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2020

Enola Holmes cast

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes seems like a breath of fresh air carrying a Holmes story on her shoulders. As the witty sister of the famous Sherlock Holmes and not so famous, Mycroft Holmes, she seems pleasing to the eye in the Enola Homles trailer. Brown seems just what one would expect from a Holmes sister.

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes does grab attention but not for long as Millie Bobby Brown rushes in to steal the spotlight and in a good way. However, Sam Claflin as Mycroft is almost invisible except for the brief moments when he delivers a classic Mycroft remark. Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes matriarch keeps up her eccentric antics as usual.

