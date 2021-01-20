Eric Kripke's 'The Boys' Season 3 Would Showcase 'Herogasm' In Episode 6? Read Details

Eric Kripke who is the main writer of the web series called The Boys has now managed to include an episode of Herogasm in season 3 of the superhero show. 'Herogasm' was actually one of the raunchiest moment in the original comics that was created by Garth Ennis and artist Darick Robertson. Read on to know how Eric Kripke would be incorporating Herogasm in The Boys Season 3.

Eric Kripke's The Boys Season 3 episode will show 'Herogasm'

As reported in EW, the episode of Herogasm would start as if the world heroes are going to space to fight away the aliens, as Homelander tells to the world, but in reality, the superhero squad would fly away to a remote island for a different intention. After the end of The Boys season 1, the frontrunner of the show, Eric Kripke, has revealed in a Reddit AMA that they had figured out how to do the Herogasm concept in the web series. He had also mentioned that they would be doing the episode on Season 3.

The cast of The Boys Season 3 who have started filming the season now in Canada is excited about this new wild angle in the Season 3. Kripke recently confirmed the same that the Herogasm, which is actually a mini-series based on the Boys comics, would be adapted into the 6th episode of the Season 3. Jessica Chou, who is the writer and co-producer of The Boys has penned the episode. She refers to the episode as "glorious madness."

The Boys web series' story is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s comics of the same name. The Boys season 3 cast will mark the return of Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Laz Alonsa and Tomer Capon as they reprise their role of normal humans out to hunt the supes and destroy Vought.

The Boys season 3 will show the history of Vought through Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy. Meanwhile, Stormfront is expected to be absent from this season as her character died in the last season. Soldier Boy's role will play a major part in season 3 as his character is said to be connected with Vought since World War II. His interaction with Homelander, played by Anthony Starr, will likely to create a riff in the show, as both characters have an opposing theory.

Actors Anthony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell also make a comeback in their superhero avatars. The cast of The Boys 3 will also feature Giancarlo Esposito, Colby Minifie, Jensen Ackles and Claudia Doumit with others. On the other hand, a spinoff series of the show is also in development at Amazon Studios.

