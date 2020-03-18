Eros Now Offers 2-months Free Subscriptions On Its OTT Platform Amidst COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has reportedly resulted in a rise in the number of people using OTT platforms globally. Hence, Eros now has decided to provide people with two months of free subscription to its Indian audience. Eros Now’s Twitter handle confirmed this news in a recent tweet.

Eros Now to provide free subscriptions to Indian users

Coronavirus has resulted in a severe panic globally. The pandemic has caused several industries to come to a complete standstill. Since several entertainment options have been shut down people are finding innovative ways to stay connected during this crisis. Amidst this pandemic, people have started practicing social distancing and also taking all the precautionary measures.

Hence, to keep themselves entertainment people globally are resorting to OTT platforms. Now, reportedly Eros Now is providing two-months of free subscription to its Indian viewers amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The official Twitter handle of Eros Now has confirmed this news through a recent tweet.

Eros Now confirmed this news in the most Bollywood style possible. The Twitter handle posted a scene from Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s Manmarziyan and announced about its new offer. The Eros Now Twitter handle also did not forget to tell its viewers to “STAY SAFE”. Take a look at Eros Now’s tweet here:

Don't be like Vicky!

To make #quarantinetime with family easier, we're giving you a 2-month subscription entirely on us! Use code STAYSAFE and enjoy your favourite movies and shows. #Staysafe, and stay entertained with #ErosNow.#covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/EHX7y1iJLW — Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 18, 2020

Eros Now has many box-hits available on its platform. These hits include Bajirao Mastani, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, and many more. Some old movies Omkara, Partner, Krrish, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam are also available on the Eros Now platform as well.

