Ertugrul Cast: List Of Actors And Characters They Play On The Popular TV Series

Ertugrul is a Turkish historical fiction show. It is created by Mehmet Bozdağ and is one of the popular television shows. The TV series is filmed mostly in Istanbul’s village Riva. The show is based on the Muslim Oghuz Turks and is set in the 13th century. The show ran for five years with first season airing in 2014 and the last one in 2019. Here is a look at the Ertugrul cast and their characters on the show.

Also Read | With Salman Khan As Dominic Toretto, Here Is A Look At 'Fast & Furious' Cast In Bollywood

Ertugrul series cast

Engin Altan Düzyatan as Ertugrul Gazi

Engin Altan Düzyatan is a 40-year-old Turkish actor who plays the lead role of Ertugrul Gazi. Ertugrul Gazi is the founder of the Ottoman Empire. He led a portion of the tribe to western borders of Seljuk Sultanate of Rum establishing himself as the Bey of his own Kayi tribe. His conquering of major areas makes him the target for Mongol and Seljuk.

Also Read | Ansel Elgort Calls Out Harry Styles' Fan On Twitter, Calls Him 'Crazy'

Hulya Darcan as Hayme Hatun

The Turkish actor Hulya Darcan plays the character of Hayme Hatun AKA Hayme Ana. She is one of the most popular characters on Ertugrul . In the show, Hulya Darcan plays the Mother of Ertugrul , Gündoğdu, Sungurtekin and Dündar. She is the wife of Suleyman Shah and grandmother of Osman Gazi.

Also Read | 'Never Have I Ever' Dancer Joya Kazi Opens Up About 'Nagada Sang Dhol' Dance Sequence

Cengiz Coşkun as Turgut Alp

The 38-year-old Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun plays the role of Turgut Alp in Ertugrul . His character is one of the three alps of Ertugrul . He is known to fight with an axe instead of a traditional sword. His journey of being abducted and then becoming chief alp of the Kayi tribe is enjoyed by fans. After this achievement, he becomes the Bey of Cavdar and a trusted companion of Ertugrul and later serving Ertugrul 's son Osman.

Also Read | With Arjun Kapoor As 'Joker', Here Is What The Film Would Look Like If Made In Bollywood

Nurettin Sonmez as Bamsi Beyrek

The Turkish actor Nurettin Sonmez plays the role of one of the three alps of Ertugrul . His character is very loyal and good at heart. He is shown to be slow thinking and prone to an emotional outburst. He is known to fight with two swords. Bamsi Beyrek has two children.

Who plays Gokce in Ertugrul ?

The popular character of Gökçe Hatun is played by Burcu Kiratli. The beautiful actor plays the role of Hayme Hatun and Suleyman Shah’s adoptive daughter. She is known for her love towards Ertugrul. She also saves his life in the show.

Other important actors in Ertugrul cast

Serdar Gökhan as Suleyman Shah

Kaan Taşaner as Gündoğdu Bey

Esra Bilgiç as Halime Sultan

Kerem Bekişoğlu as Savcı Bey

Emre Üçtepe as Osman Gazi

Here is the trailer of the latest season of Ertugrul

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.