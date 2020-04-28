Esha Gupta's Yoga Pose Is Not An Easy One To Pull Off; Fans Call Her 'inhumanely Flexible'

Esha Gupta recently uploaded a picture where she could be seen pulling off an extremely difficult yoga pose. She can be seen receiving a lot of love and appreciation for the picture in the comments section. A few of her fans can also be seen calling her the God of Yoga and inhumanely flexible as she can pull off any difficult yoga pose with ease.

Esha Gupta’s yoga leaves fans in awe

Esha Gupta recently shared a picture on her official Instagram handle where she could be seen working out in quarantine. In the picture posted, she can be seen wearing a marble design pair of shorts with a black sports bra. She has tied her hair up in a high pony as she does a proper yoga session. The unique part of the picture is the way Esha Gupta is posing in it. She can be seen doing a complete split while joining hands together at the back of her body, which is facing the camera. The difficult yoga pose is a test of flexibility and stability as it requires the person to twist hands completely backwards while they also keep their legs active. In the caption for the post, Esha Gupta has mentioned the symbol of “Om” which denotes the art of yoga. Have a look at the picture from Eshaa Gupta’s Instagram here.

Esha Gupta has been receiving a lot of love in the comments section of the picture. A number of people can be seen fascinated at how much Esha Gupta’s body can stretch. They can all be seen hailing her for the ease with which she has pulled off the yoga pose. One of the fans has even pointed out that the actor is inhumanely flexible for being able to pull off the routine. Have a look at the comments on Esha Gupta’s Instagram here.

Esha Gupta is dating?

Esha Gupta recently shared a picture with her boyfriend, Manuel Campos Guallar, while she expressed her love in the caption for the post. She could be seen posing with her boyfriend at a classy interior in the picture uploaded on her official handle. People from all over the globe can be seen congratulating her in the comments section. Have a look at the picture from Esha Gupta’s Instagram here.

