'Euphoria' Teases Its Return With A Second Special Between Seasons Episode, See Here

Euphoria is one of the most popular teen drama TV shows in recent times. Euphoria's episodes followed a group of high school students navigating in their life and their experiences of sex, drugs, friendships, love, identity and trauma. Euphoria cast is led by Zendaya alongside an ensemble star cast.

The first season of the series proved to be a huge hit in 2019. The makers had released a special episode Trouble Don’t Last Always in December last year. Fans of the series are in for a big surprise as the makers have now released a teaser for its second between seasons special episode of the series. For all the people who are wondering about Euphoria's new season and its special episode, here is everything you need to know about it.

Euphoria teases its return with a special episode

HBO recently released a minute-long teaser for the second special episode of Euphoria. It is not to be confused with Euphoria's new season but is just a special episode. The first special episode was titled as Trouble Don’t Last Always and was alternatively titled as Part 1: Rue. The latest second episode is titled as F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob and is alternatively titled as Part 2: Jules. According to too a report by Rolling Stones, the plot of this between season episode will follow the character Jules played by Hunter Schafer.

The special episode will see Jules reflecting on the past year during the Christmas holiday. Continuing from the previous special, Rue looks back on her relationship with Jules. She seeks to get reunited with her after bailing out last minute from their getaway plan at the season one finale. The new teaser released by HBO does not give away much of the plot details but has surely taken up the excitement level a notch above. Here is a look at the Euphoria’s new special episode’s teaser.

When to watch Euphoria's second special episode?

The episode is helmed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It will be premiering on HBO on Sunday, January 24 at 9 PM. For the subscribers of HBO Max, the Euphoria’s new special episode will be available early on January 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT. The song from the teaser Lo Vas A Olvidar will be releasing on January 21.

Euphoria's episodes are currently available on HBO to stream. Euphoria cast includes Zendaya in the lead role, with Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney and Colman Domingo in key roles.

