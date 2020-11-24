Lukas Gage's Euphoria Audition Tape Goes Viral, Director Tristram Shapeero Issues Apology

Director Tristram Shapeero has apologised to Euphoria series star Lukas Gage for his ‘insensitive remarks’ about Gage’s apartment during a Zoom audition call. Lukas Gage has shared a clip of the audition, in the background of which Shapeero is unmuted and is heard referring to the tiny apartments of ‘these poor people’ meaning the actors. Director Tristram Shapeero has spoken to the Deadline and issued a clarification.

Tristram Shapeero issues an apology for his remarks

According to a report by Deadline, Tristram Shapeero has profusely apologised to Lukas Gage. He said that he has come forward to make an apology and offer some background for his unacceptable behaviour and insensitive remarks. Shapeero has described his behaviour as unprofessional and also has admitted that he did not pay the deserving attention to Luke’s audition.

He has also said that he used the word ‘poor’ to express his sympathy and not pass any economic judgement. He also expressed that his choice of words came as an appreciation for what the actors have to endure to deliver award-winning performances. Tristram Shapeero also added he cannot put proverbial toothpaste back in the tube but he promises to be a focused director and a better partner to the actors henceforth. He also said that he came out as an empathetic man from this experience.

Lukas Gage's audition tape goes viral

Lukar Gage has also uploaded a clip of this section of the interview on his Instagram. In reply to the director’s remarks, Gage is heard saying that he knows he lives in a shitty apartment and which is why he needs the job to move to a better place. When Shapeero realise that his mic was unmuted and gage had heard the remark, he began to apologise to him. He also captioned the video saying, “psa: if youre a sh** talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings ðŸ˜”. Many celebrities have also commented to this post of Gage. He is being lauded by his fellow celebrities for handling the matter with such grace and not losing his head.

Euphoria won big at this year’s Emmy Awards. It bagged many of the major awards at the virtually held ceremony. Euphoria cast includes Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow among others.

Image courtesy- @lukasgage Instagram

