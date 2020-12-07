Euphoria's Special Episode Part 1 Recap: Rue Sees Some Hope After Her Breakup & Relapse

HBO had announced two new Euphoria’s latest episodes which will connect the season one and its upcoming season two. The second season of Euphoria has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old actor, Zendaya, who plays one of the main roles in Euphoria, broke the news on the internet by sharing a photograph of her character from the show, where she stated that two special Euphoria episodes will be airing soon. The first of the special episodes was recently aired on December 6th. Read on for a recap on Euphoria's special episode.

ALSO READ| Emmy Awards 2020: Zendaya Bags 'Outstanding Actress Drama Series' Award For 'Euphoria'

Euphoria's special episode is out now

Euphoria's first bonus episode is titled Trouble Don’t Last Always. The episode shows Zendaya’s character, Rue, celebrating Christmas. The episode is written and helmed by Sam Levinson. It will also star Colman Domingo. The release date of the second episode has not been announced yet. The first season ended on a very cryptic note. Rue, who is a recovering addict, starts abusing again after she leaves Jules behind. Frezko is also seen to have got involved in a big robbery.

The first special episode starts with a vision of how Rue's life would have been if she had gotten on the train with Jules at the end of S1. It shows that they both live a fully committed life while Jules pursues her fashion designer dreams. However, Rue realises that even in her dreams, she can't escape her addiction. The vision then connects with the real-life when it shows that Rue is snorting a pill in the bathroom just before meeting her sponsor Ali, after a Christmas Eve Narcotics Anonymous meeting. She then accepts in front of Ali that she has relapsed and she then bares her feelings to her sponsor. She connects and confides in Ali, knowing that he would understand her, as he too has been in a similar situation of relapse and she allows herself to be her true self in front of him, knowing he won't judge.



ALSO READ| Zendaya Gushes 'We Really Missed Them' As She Announces Two Special Episodes Of 'Euphoria'

Zendaya in Euphoria

Actor and singer Zendaya was recently awarded Emmy 2020 for 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series' for her portrayal in Euphoria. The 24-year-old plays Rue Bennett in the HBO's drama series. Created by Sam Levinson, the television teen drama series is loosely based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name. Euphoria follows the plot of high school students through their experiences of drugs, friendships, love, and trauma.

ALSO READ| Ian Somerhalder's Birthday: 'The Vampire Diaries' Star's Most Stunning Photos

ALSO READ| Lukas Gage's Euphoria Audition Tape Goes Viral, Director Tristram Shapeero Issues Apology

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.