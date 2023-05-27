Euphoria To Have Delayed Season 3 Release, House Of The Dragon Prepares For Season 2

Euphoria will be returning for its highly anticipated third season. Additionally, they also announced that House of the Dragon will be renewed for a second season, continuing the epic story of the Targaryen dynasty. It was confirmed by an HBO executive.

Euphoria fans will have to wait even longer for Season 3, as HBO’s hit series is set to take a longer break between seasons than ever before. According to Deadline, the extended hiatus is due to a combination of factors, including the writers’ strike, creator Sam Levinson’s commitment to another project called The Idol, and the busy schedule of star Zendaya. The anticipated return of Euphoria is now slated for 2025, at the earliest.

Francesca Orsi, an executive at HBO, explained the situation, stating, “Euphoria is one of those shows that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on Idol, but at this point, we don’t have countless scripts. We can’t start shooting, so the delivery of that show. Ideally in 2025 will be determined when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is not writing and just finishing a post on Idol.”

In the same interview with Deadline, Orsi also provided updates on the Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon. She praised the show’s success, acknowledging that it had exceeded expectations in delivering a spinoff that could live up to the original Game of Thrones. Despite facing challenges due to the ongoing writers’ strike, the production of the second season is moving forward. Orsi expressed confidence that the audience will be pleased with the upcoming season and emphasized the exceptional cast and the emotional depth they bring to their performances.

About the House of the Dragon

While the release date for Season 2 of the House of the Dragon is set for summer 2024. The show’s creators are determined to deliver a memorable and compelling season. The first season of the series premiered in August 2022 and received a positive response from viewers.

Overall, Euphoria fans will have to wait longer for Season 3, as the show faces an extended hiatus, House of the Dragon is moving forward with its second season despite challenges posed by the writers' strike. Despite the challenges, HBO remains confident in the success of both series, with Francesca Orsi, an executive at HBO, praising House of the Dragon for exceeding expectations and expressing enthusiasm for Euphoria's future.