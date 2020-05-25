'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 3' Trailer Promises Heartbreak And Resentment; WATCH

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain web series is back with its third edition. The show which released on OTT platforms like Zee5 and ALTBalaji has a major following. The season three trailer followed similar plotline, albeit with a more progressed storyline. The web series stars Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli. The former television stars will once again mesmerise the audience with stories related to love, marriage, adultery, parenthood and beyond.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 is a modern-day drama; trailer gets bold and better

The trailer begins with four years of leap, the leads have finally found their loved ones. Mona Singh and Gurdip Kohli have moved on from their broken marriage with Ronit Roy. However, Ronit essaying Rohit Mehra in the show is still resenting his life. In the trailer, it is shown that Gurdip essaying the role of Poonam has found love in a younger man named Abhimanyu. Ananya (Mona Singh), on the other hand, has finally turned for love towards Apurva Agunithotri who essays Harry Somani in the show. Rohit Mehra is living his best life which is anything but responsibilities and gets into attention-seeking accidents. He is seen living out of alcohol or involving himself with young women. He still cannot let go of the fact that things are not what used to be. His love whom he sacrificed everything for, Ananya, does not love him back.

The show has many more characters who bring out the aspects of a ‘dysfunctional family’ into reel life. Pooja Banerjee is essaying the role of Bani and Palak Jain is essaying the role of Nikki. Both daughters of Rohit and Poonam in the show, resent their parents who according to the trailer have ‘ruined their lives’. The trailer also sheds light on Rohit’s eccentric behaviours towards Poonam and Ananya’s current husbands, he takes every chance to cause trouble to the family. Everything reaches a climax point when Nikki’s marriage brings them together. Nikki is furious as her once in a lifetime moment is ruined by her parents’ actions and incidents.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will release on June 6, 2020. The show will be available to stream in ALTBalaji and Zee5. Check out the trailer here:

