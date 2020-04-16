'Money Heist' Inspires 'The Raikar Case' Actor Parul Gulati In To Taking Spanish Lessons

Actor Parul Gulati has currently been receiving praise from fans and critics alike for her role in Voot Select's The Raikar Case. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Parul Gulati opened up how she is spending her days during the lockdown. The actor revealed that she has been catching up on the shows and films that she was unable to watch and seems like the actor has developed a new hobby as she is fascinated by the hit series, Money Heist.

Thanks to the gripping storyline of Money Heist, Parul has been inspired enough to take Spanish lessons. She said, “I am learning Spanish because I just watched Money Heist and I am so fascinated by the way they speak so I trying to learn Spanish it is just last night that I started learning.”

Parul Gulati also opened up about what she thinks about being productive during COVID-19. She revealed that she spends her day depending on her mood and does not try to overdo things as she is taking one day at a time. The Raikar Case actor said, “Every day is exciting and new cause it is my mood and I give into what my mood is it whatever. So if I am feeling cranky I give in to it and today is one of the days where I am very happy.”

“I have been wasting my time, sleeping late, waking up late and I am enjoying as I am giving in to my mood. If I am feeling like doing nothing, I am doing nothing. If I feeling like working out, I am working out. I am spending more time with my mother. I am watching things I have not been able to catch up on. These are little things but important ones," she added.

About The Raikar Case

In the well-acclaimed series, The Raikar Case, Parul Gulati is seen essaying the role of Etasha Naik Raikar. The series also stars Atul Kulkarni, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Ashwini Bhave and Neil Bhoopalam in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotkar and bankrolled by Sukesh Motwani, Mautik Tolia and Persis Singanporia. The plot revolves around the life of an elite class family who is trying to hide their dark secrets from the society.

