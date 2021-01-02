Exclusive: Saiyami Kher Weighs In On OTT Vs Theatre Debate, Says 'Should Be A Balance'

Saiyami Kher shared her take on the OTT vs theatre debate. The Special Ops star started her career in the industry in the film, Mirzya. Since then she has worked in several OTT films and series and has also starred alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Breathe: Into the Shadows. Here's what she had to say on the matter

Saiyami Kher weighs in on the OTT vs Theatre debate

Saiyami Kher has been slowly carving a place for herself in the industry. After making her film debut alongside Harshvardhan Kapoor in Mirzya, Saiyami has worked extensively in the booming OTT industry. She recently starred in the Amazon Prime anthology film, Unpaused. The film was based on different stories and how the pandemic affected them.

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Saiyami Kher spoke in detail about her experience working in the film industry and on OTT projects. During the interview, Saiyami revealed how different her experience was while working for these mediums and how she prepares for her roles differently. She said, “Honestly, as an actor it is not different at all. You go through the exact same process whether you are preparing for a character in a play, film or a series”.

Saiyami further added, “The only difference between the two (OTT and theatre release) is, for Breathe: Into The Shadows, it had an open end. Hence there is a possibility of a third season. But for a film like Choked or Mirzya there is a beginning, middle and end and there is nothing more to it”.

The OTT industry is booming in India, people are choosing to release their films on these platforms rather than the theatres. This was pretty much the standard choice last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the interview, Saiyami Kher also spoke in detail about the ongoing OTT vs theatre debate and whether OTT will take over the later in future.

She said, “I mean I don’t know about take over, but I really hope that there should be a balance of both. I’m really missing going and watching films in a theatre. So the joy of watching a movie in a theatre is different”.

Saiyami Kher was recently has experimented in genres like spy, thriller, action and mystery. During the interview, she was asked what other genres she would love to explore more, she said, “I honestly love doing action. I have done a project that has not released yet which a lot of action sequences I really enjoyed doing them”. Saiyami also revealed she loves drama films and added, “I am a complete sucker for murder mysteries, so I would love to explore this space a little more”.

