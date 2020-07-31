EXCLUSIVE: Undekhi's Surya Sharma On OTT Vs Theatre Debate, Says "OTT Will Take Over"

Undekhi has been receiving immense love from fans and has received positive reviews from critics as well. The popular web series that is available on Sony Liv is a crime drama thriller show which shows the viewers a world driven by power and how certain people bend laws for their benefits. Undekhi's lead actor Surya Sharma spoke to Republic World in an exclusive interview and gave his views regarding OTT platforms taking over the theatre culture.

During the pandemic, we saw that many films got directly released on OTT platforms. In fact, the pandemic also saw a massive increase in the consumption of content on OTT platforms. Regarding the same, we asked Surya Sharma if he feels that OTT platforms will take over the theatre culture and what he feels about creating content for digital platforms.

Surya Sharma talks about OTT vs Theatres

Of course, the OTT platform will see a further rise in viewership and in content produced. I feel OTT gives the space to show makers to portray stories in a more elaborate manner when compared to films. Films have a lot of censorship as well, which the OTT platform does not have. So OTT platforms allow a show maker to show more contemporary stories and keep it real. Moreover, going out and watching a film in a theatre, requires a person to make time from their busy schedules. Whereas OTT platforms allow people to watch anything from the comforts of their homes. Moreover, when a person comes back from their busy day, they can just watch something as they relax, so that increases the amount of content they would be consuming. Whereas, in theatres, a person would not go as often as they would watch the content on OTT. But obviously, I feel very upset seeing the losses that the theatres are going through due to the pandemic. So many people have lost their jobs and sources of revenue.

'Undekhi' cast and other details

Undekhi series has been created by Siddharth Sengupta and stars an ensemble cast including Harsh Chhaya as Papaji, Dibyendu Bhattacharya as DCP Ghosh, Ankur Rathee as Daman Atwal, Surya Sharma as Rinku, Anchal Singh as Teji Grewal, Abhishek Chauhan as Rishi, Ayn Zoya as Saloni, Apeksha Porwal as and Sayandeep Sengupta as Shashwat in the lead roles. This show is produced under the banner of Applause Entertainment Ltd. and Edgestorm Ventures. The show was directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

