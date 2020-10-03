'Expiry Date' Cast Details: Check Out Who Plays Which Role In Thriller Web Series

Expiry Date is a Hindi-Telugu web series that released on October 2 on Zee5. Directed by Shankar K Marthand, who is quite popular in the Telugu industry, the series is based on the themes of murder, adultery and romance. The plot revolves around a couple named Vishwa and Disha who are happily married. However, Vishwa catches Disha cheating on him.

According to The Hindu, Shankar had intended to release Expiry Date as a feature film. However, he later developed it into a 10-episode series. The news portal stated that Shankar had pitched the story to Zee5 and got it approved for Telugu and then for Hindi. He also stated that the cast of Expiry Date was known in both industries and hence the best fit. Here’s a list of the cast of the Expiry Date.

'Expiry Date' cast

1. Tony Luke as Vishwa

Tony Luke plays the role of Vishwa in the series who is a kind and honest man. However, after he finds out that his wife is cheating on him, Vishwa turns into a manipulative liar. Tony kick-started his career in Bollywood with the film Badla that starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. He also featured in Malayalam films such as Oozham and Sakhavu.

2. Sneha Ullal as Disha

Disha is a strong-headed and highly opinionated woman. Sneha Ullal plays the role of Disha who is calculative and knows how to get things done in life. She made her debut in the film Lucky: No Time for Love alongside Salman Khan. According to The Hindu, Shankar stated that Expiry Date would be an ideal comeback for Sneha.

3. Madhu Shalini as Sunita

Madhu Shalini essays the character of Sunita a conservative woman. However, when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her she refuses to take it lightly. Madhu Shalini won the title of Miss. Andhra Pradesh and featured in films such as Gopala Gopala, Thoongaa Vanam, Cheekati Rajyam and Goodachari.

4. Ali Reza as Sunny

Ali Reza portrays Sunny in the web series, who is a fitness enthusiast and owns a gym. Sunny has only one goal in life and that is to get wealthy by any means. His evil intentions are hidden under his charming personality. Ali Reza is known for his predominant works in the Telugu cinema. He featured in films such as Dhruva, Hyderabad Nawabs 2, Cine Mahal and Naa Routee Separate. Ali also participated in the 2019 Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.

Where to watch 'Expiry Date'?

Expiry Date released on the OTT platform Zee5. The web series premiered on October 2, 2020. The web series currently streams on Zee5 and subscribers of Zee5 all over India will be able to stream it. Expiry Date series' season one has ten episodes altogether.

Image Credits: Tony Luke Instagram

