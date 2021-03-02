'Expiry Date' Review: Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal & Madhu Shalini Starrer Is Gripping

The Shankar K Marthand directed web series Expiry Date airs on the Zee5 platform. The filmmaker, who is known for his work in Manasantha Nuvve and Evaraina Eppudaina, is back with a crime thriller genre. Expiry Date is a Hindi-Telugu bilingual web series featuring actors like Tony Luke, Sneha Ullal, Shalini play important roles. The web series originally premiered on October 2, 2020. Check out Expiry Date web series review.

ALSO READ| What Language Is Tribes Of Europa In? Here's All About The New Netflix Show

Expiry Date web series review: The Plot

The story of Expiry Date is based on the life of two couples. Tony Luke plays the role of a rich guy, with Sneha Ullal as his wife. However, he catches her cheating with her gym instructor. In a rage, he makes a plan to kill her, but she accidentally dies in his arms, before he can execute his plan. He tries to hide her body and reports the incident to the police stating that his wife is missing. Coincidentally, he meets a lady named Nisha who also comes to the police station stating that her husband is missing. The rest of the plot is filled with twists and unexpected ending revealing the identity of the real killer.

What works?

The strong character portrayal by the lead actors is the main advantage of the whole series. Season 1 of the crime thriller series features 10 episodes. Actor Tony Luke plays the role of Vishwa in the series who is a kind and honest man. Actor Sneha Ullal is seen as a strong-headed and highly opinionated woman. Actor Madhu Shalini plays the role of a conservative woman, however, her character has many layers that are showcased throughout the series.

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Pele' Release On Netflix? Here's All About The New Documentary Show

What doesn't?

The crime thriller is strong in its plot, however, the pace of the series slows down towards the end. The last episodes seem to be dragged a lot, without clarifying the loose ends of the story and why the case was closed. The second half of the series seems rather rushed and could have been more detailed.

Final thoughts

Rating - 3.5/5

Expiry Date is a one time watch especially for Tony Luke and Madhu Shalini fans. The series unfolds the murder mystery with a good background score and deep focus shots. It consists of a gripping screenplay and apt performance by the lead actors. The Expiry Date IMDb ratings are 6.5 out of 10.

ALSO READ| Neena Gupta Shares 'Pinni' Poster As It Streams On Netflix

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Tribes Of Europa' Filmed? All About The German Sci-fi Series On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.